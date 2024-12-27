I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe: fresh fruit and vegetables on the British New Year's Eve menu

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Year's Eve can be delicious, healthy and sustainable. The international project "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe" supported by the organisations Agritalia, AOA, La Deliziosa, Meridia and Terra Orti and co-funded by the European Commission, aims to promote, the purchase and consumption of good European fruit and vegetables in the United Kingdom, also in their organic and PDO/PGI versions, and healthy eating over the festive season. Vegetables and fruit are fast taking centre stage at family celebrations and in fine dining restaurants because they combine great flavour with health benefits in dishes across the menu. This is a popular trend in which the common denominators are authenticity, typical foods and geographical origin.

Our celebratory New Year's menu is elegant yet healthy: ratatouille made with peppers, aubergines, courgettes, tomatoes, and onions; asparagus risotto with prawns and crispy leeks; and Sicilian Caprese cake with blood oranges and cinnamon. The watchword is versatility: seasonal vegetables such as cabbage, broccoli, spinach, carrots, pumpkin and cabbage can be used to prepare tasty, nutritious dishes, accompanied by pulses, such as lentils and beans, that are high in vegetable protein and fibre and ideal in a balanced diet.

Fruit always makes a great dessert or healthy snack. Our festive tables can also be piled high with seasonal fruits such as apples, pears and citrus fruits, such as clementines, which are bursting with sweetness and vitamins. Dried fruit is also a must, with walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts.

The main objective of the "I love Fruit & Veg from Europe" project is to promote conscious consumption, also in terms of environmental impact and health benefits, and safer and more sustainable nutrition. In the UE, statistics vary from country to country, but Europeans eat about 40% of the recommended daily amount of fruit, and just over 20% of the recommended number of vegetables.

