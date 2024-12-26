Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Die Trump Siegeraktie! - Jede Menge Lithium und der Grönland-Joker
WKN: A2P1HB | ISIN: US39813G1094
NASDAQ
26.12.24
21:59 Uhr
21,030 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
26.12.2024 23:40 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Grid Dynamics Holdings Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASD: GDYN) will replace Revelyst Inc. (NYSE: GEAR) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, January 2. Strategic Value Partners is acquiring Revelyst in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Jan 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Grid Dynamics Holdings

GDYN

Information Technology

Jan 2, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Revelyst

GEAR

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
