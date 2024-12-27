Gensol Engineering has agreed to handle engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) duties for a 225 MW AC (276 MW DC) grid-connected solar project in India. It will also manage operations and maintenance for three years. From pv magazine India Gensol Engineering has agreed to develop a 225 MW (AC) grid-connected solar PV project in the Indian state of Gujarat under an EPC contract from NTPC Renewable Energy. The project will be built at GSECL Solar Park (Stage-III) at Khavda, in the Rann of Kutch. The contract, including three years of O&M services, is valued at approximately INR 8. 97 billion ...

