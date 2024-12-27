Scientists in the Netherlands proposed a new testing scheme for recycling silicon from end-of-life photovoltaic panels. Their methodology helped create different wafer categories for recycling silicon for new ingot production but also showed that most of recycled silicon in the near future will come from p-type products, which will harldy be reutilized in a market now dominated by n-type modules. A research group coordinated by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) has investigated how cleaned wafers or wafer fragments recovered from end-of-life (EoL) PV modules could ...

