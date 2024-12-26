Voltalia: In France, start of construction of three photovoltaic projects

In France, start of construction of three photovoltaic projects

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, launches construction of three new solar power plants in the south of France with a total capacity of 25.1 megawatts

The first project involves the construction of a photovoltaic park with a total output of 10.7 megawatts. The project is located on a 15-hectare agricultural wasteland. The choice of a specific technology for the structures supporting the solar panels with trackers1 and the implementation of an appropriate irrigation system will enable farming activities to resume.

The other two projects, with capacities of 8.2 megawatts and 6.2 megawatts respectively, are solar farms with fixed structures.

In total, the production of the three projects represents the annual electricity consumption of more than 18,000 inhabitants and will prevent the emission of 7,500 tonnes of CO 2 .

"With a capacity of 461 megawatts in operation and under construction, Voltalia is a major player in renewable energy in mainland France and French Guiana. In addition, Voltalia is developing a pipeline of more than two gigawatts of future projects in the country", said Sébastien Clerc, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass and storage facilities. It has 3.1 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.2 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider, supporting its renewable energy customers at every stage of their projects, from design to operation and maintenance.

A pioneer in the business market, Voltalia offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses, from the supply of green electricity to energy efficiency services and the local production of its own electricity.



With more than 2,000 employees in 20 countries on 3 continents, Voltalia has the capacity to act globally on behalf of its customers.









Voltalia is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is included in the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid&Small indices. The company is also included, amongst others, in the MSCI ESG ratings and the Sustainalytics ratings. Voltalia

1 Mobile structures that rotate the solar panels to follow the sun's path from morning to night