Freitag, 27.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
27.12.2024
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Launches Used Equipment Certification to Drive Sustainable Development in Construction Machinery



XUZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425) has officially launched the XCMG Certified Used Equipment brand, marking a significant milestone in the development of its circular business. This initiative reflects XCMG's commitment to addressing industry challenges, promoting green circular economy principles, and accelerating the transition toward sustainable development and carbon neutrality.

In recent years, China's construction machinery industry has made remarkable strides. Leveraging its deep technological expertise, extensive manufacturing experience, and well-established brand influence, XCMG has established its official certified used equipment brand. This initiative aims to empower industry transformation, enhance the lifecycle value of signature equipment, and offer customers comprehensive quality and service guarantees across the value chain.

At the recent bauma China Exhibition, XCMG and Ritchie Bros. co-hosted a used equipment auction, showcasing over 300 fully inspected and refurbished units from 16 XCMG product categories, including cranes, excavators, mining equipment, compactors, loaders, concrete machinery, and piling equipment. These units were launched on the Ritchie Bros. website, symbolizing a new chapter in the used equipment market.

XCMG Launches Used Equipment Certification to Drive Sustainable Development in Construction Machinery.

In line with its vision to become the world's premier service brand, XCMG also introduced the XCMG TrueCare ("TrueCare") service brand. TrueCare embodies XCMG's unrelenting pursuit of integrated solutions, aligning with the Solid to Succeed brand philosophy. The service brand is designed to deliver cutting-edge innovations, stringent quality control, and efficient services, empowering customers to maintain a competitive edge in global markets.

"This initiative will extend the value chain, foster innovation, and elevate XCMG to new heights as a globally recognized brand," said Liu Jiansen, vice president of XCMG.

The five core missions of XCMG TrueCare are:

  1. Swift: A global service network ensures rapid response to customer needs to minimize downtime.
  2. Optimal: Integration of XCMG's five advanced digital management systems delivers tailored solutions to enhance operational efficiency.
  3. Long-term: TCO service models, including extended warranties and certified pre-owned programs, provide full lifecycle care and build lasting customer relationships.
  4. Intelligent: Comprehensive smart solutions address customer-specific requirements through the integration of R&D, production, supply, sales, and service.
  5. Dedicated: A global call center and a professional team provide 24/7 support, ensuring efficient equipment operation and 100% customer satisfaction.

With these strategic advancements, XCMG is poised to redefine industry standards, driving the adoption of sustainable practices and reinforcing its leadership in the global construction machinery market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588046/XCMG_Launches_Used_Equipment_Certification_Drive_Sustainable_Development_Construction_Machinery.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-launches-used-equipment-certification-to-drive-sustainable-development-in-construction-machinery-302339562.html

