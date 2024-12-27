Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
27.12.2024 10:54 Uhr
XCMG Machinery: XCMG Ranks 379th on the 2024 World's 500 Most Influential Brands List, Leading Innovation in Industrial Equipment

Finanznachrichten News

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Brand Lab has officially released its, revealing this year's top global brands. XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE: 000425), global leading construction equipment manufacturer, proudly announces to secure its 379th position on the 21st annual World's 500 Most Influential Brands list, issued by World Brand Lab. The company also ranks 42nd among Chinese brands and achieving an impressive 7th place globally in the industrial equipment sector.

XCMG Ranks 379th on the 2024 World's 500 Most Influential Brands List, Leading Innovation in Industrial Equipment.

The World's 500 Most Influential Brands ranking evaluates brands based on their ability to develop and capture markets and generate profits, which collectively determine global brand influence. World Brand Lab's evaluation process involved comprehensive scoring of over 8,000 globally recognized brands using key indicators such as Market Share, Brand Loyalty, and Global Leadership. Notably, brand loyalty assessments incorporated iTrust Rating's data, while ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance evaluations were derived from SuperFinance's extensive ESG database.

The joint research team from World Brand Lab and SuperFinance uncovered a significant trend among multinational brands, increasing globalization pressures are driving a shift toward diversified localization strategies and prioritization of ESG performance. Strong correlations between brand value and ESG performance underscore the growing importance of sustainable practices.

In line with these findings, XCMG released its inaugural ESG Report in April 2024, further enhancing its transparency in sustainable business development. By the end of 2023, the company achieved significant progress, reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 33,269.01 tons, corresponding to a decrease of 7.84%.

Dr. Maria Jesus Saenz, Director of the Digital Supply Chain Transformation Lab at MIT, commented, "The opportunities presented by digital twins in supply chain processes are tremendous, especially when expanded end-to-end." XCMG's successful integration of digital solutions aligns with this vision, showcasing its leadership in leveraging technology to drive operational excellence and sustainability.

XCMG has accelerated its adoption of cutting-edge digital technologies across multiple production processes throughout 2024. By implementing advancements such as image recognition-based material sorting, AGV shuttle intelligent transportation systems, and digital twin robotic welding production lines, XCMG has effectively enhanced the automation and intelligence of component manufacturing while reducing labor costs.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588066/XCMG_Ranks_379th_2024_World_s_500_Most_Influential_Brands_List.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-ranks-379th-on-the-2024-worlds-500-most-influential-brands-list-leading-innovation-in-industrial-equipment-302339564.html

