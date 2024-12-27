Truecaller AB: Truecaller continues strong growth, surpasses 400 million Android users

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, reached another important milestone on 24th of December, when the number of monthly active users (MAU) on the operating system Android surpassed 400 million. Truecaller continues to grow rapidly in many geographic markets and the total user base has grown with more than 57 million users during 2024 and has now surpassed 433 million users in total.

"Truecaller's strong commitment to help businesses and individuals communicate better through both calls and messages, continues to grow. Our geographical footprint is growing each day, and the development in our targeted growth markets is strong. We're thrilled at achieving this milestone and we look forward to serving the next 400 million Android users", says Rishit Jhunjuhnwala, Chief Product Officer and incoming CEO of Truecaller.

The growth in India continues to be strong with a growth of approximately 37 million users in but the relative growth in other parts of the world is stronger with a growth of 20 million users during 2024.

Truecaller will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily users on a quarterly basis in connection with interim reports.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Frid, Head of IR & Communication

+46 705 29 08 00

andreas.frid@truecaller.com