In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) satellite is now beginning operational testing. The new satellite will offer sharper and more detailed, frequent imagery, providing a significant boost to solar irradiance estimates. Solar forecasting across Europe and Africa is set for a major upgrade as the Meteosat Third Generation (MTG) satellite begins operational testing, according to analysis of early operational data by the Solcast Data Science team. The new satellite, positioned at 0° longitude alongside its predecessor from ...

