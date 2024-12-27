New indication based on results from a global Phase 3 trial demonstrating TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy significantly improved overall survival for patients with advanced gastric cancers

Second FDA approval for TEVIMBRA in 2024

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company that intends to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved TEVIMBRA(tislelizumab-jsgr), in combination with platinum and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ) in adults whose tumors express PD-L1 (=1).

"Today's FDA approval of TEVIMBRA for the treatment of gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancers in PD-L1 positive adult patients marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver transformative therapies to patients with cancer," said Mark Lanasa, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, Solid Tumors at BeiGene. "This is the second U.S. approval for TEVIMBRA this year, underscoring its potential to address critical needs in oncology. We remain deeply grateful to the patients, clinicians, and researchers whose commitment and courage have made this progress possible-and we look forward to building on this momentum in 2025."

The additional indication for first-line G/GEJ cancers is based on results from BeiGene's RATIONALE-305 (NCT03777657), a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, global Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TEVIMBRA in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic G/GEJ cancer. The study met its primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with a median OS of 15.0 months for patients treated with TEVIMBRA in combination with the investigator's choice of chemotherapy compared to 12.9 months for patients treated with placebo plus chemotherapy (n=997; HR: 0.80 [95% CI: 0.70, 0.92]; P=0.0011), resulting in a 20% reduction in the risk of death.

The pooled safety data in the application included 1,972 patients who received TEVIMBRA monotherapy in two randomized open-label, active-controlled studies (RATIONALE-302, BGB-A317-303) and five open-label, single-arm studies (BGB-A317-208, BGB-A317-204, BGB-A317-203, BGB-A317-102, BGB A317_Study_001), which enrolled 307 patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and 1,665 patients with advanced or recurrent tumors. The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions for TEVIMBRA given in combination with chemotherapy were neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, fatigue, hypokalemia, hyponatremia, pneumonia, decreased appetite, rash, lymphopenia, alanine aminotransferase increased, aspartate aminotransferase increased, diarrhea, pneumonitis, and hepatitis.

TEVIMBRA is also approved in the U.S. as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) after prior systemic chemotherapy that did not include a PD-(L)1 inhibitor. An additional Biologics License Application (BLA) is under review at the FDA for the first-line treatment of adult patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic ESCC.

The Company recently announced its intent to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., reaffirming its commitment to develop innovative medicines to eliminate cancer by partnering with the global community to serve as many patients as possible.

About Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction (G/GEJ) Cancer

Gastric (stomach) cancer is the fifth most common cancer worldwide and the fifth highest leading cause of cancer deaths.1 Nearly 1 million new patients were diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2022, and 660,000 deaths were reported globally. In the U.S., it is estimated that there were approximately 27,000 patients diagnosed with gastric cancer and 11,000 deaths from the disease in 2024.2 The five-year survival rate for gastric cancer in the U.S. is 36%.3 Gastroesophageal junction cancer occurs where the esophagus joins the stomach, which is just beneath the diaphragm (the thin sheet of breathing muscle under the lungs).4

About TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab-jsgr)

TEVIMBRA is a uniquely designed humanized immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) monoclonal antibody with high affinity and binding specificity against PD-1. It is designed to minimize binding to Fc-gamma (Fc?) receptors on macrophages, helping the body's immune cells detect and fight tumors.

TEVIMBRA is the foundational asset of BeiGene's solid tumor portfolio and has shown potential across multiple tumor types and disease settings. The global TEVIMBRA clinical development program includes almost 14,000 patients enrolled to date in 34 counties and regions across 66 trials, including 20 registration-enabling studies. TEVIMBRA is approved in more than 42 countries, and more than 1.3 million patients have been treated globally.

U.S. Indication and Important Safety Information for TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab-jsgr)

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

TEVIMBRA is a monoclonal antibody that belongs to a class of drugs that bind to either the programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1) or PD-ligand 1 (PD-L1), blocking the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway, thereby removing inhibition of the immune response, potentially breaking peripheral tolerance and inducing immune-mediated adverse reactions.

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody. While immune-mediated adverse reactions usually manifest during treatment with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, immune-mediated adverse reactions can also manifest after discontinuation of PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed here may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions.

Early identification and management of immune-mediated adverse reactions are essential to ensure safe use of PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate.

Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity. In general, if TEVIMBRA requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroids.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which can be fatal. In patients treated with other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, the incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 4.9% (96/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.3%), Grade 3 (1.6%) and Grade 2 (1.9%) adverse reactions. Pneumonitis led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 38 (1.9%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 32 (1.6%) patients.

Seventy-four (77.1%) of the 96 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Sixty-five (67.7%) of the 96 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Immune-mediated pneumonitis resolved in 50% of the 96 patients. Of the 32 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for pneumonitis, 20 (62.5%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 2 (10%) patients had recurrence of pneumonitis.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated colitis, which can be fatal. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis treated with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 0.8% (16/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 (0.3%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions. Colitis led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 4 (0.2%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 5 (0.3%) patients. Twelve (75%) of the 16 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Eight (50%) of the 16 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Two (12.5%) of the 16 patients received immunosuppressive treatment. Immune-mediated colitis resolved in 93.8% of the 16 patients. All 5 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for colitis reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of colitis.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which can be fatal.

Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 1.2% (24/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including fatal (0.1%), Grade 4 (0.2%), Grade 3 (0.5%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hepatitis led to permanent discontinuation in 3 (0.2%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 13 (0.7%) patients. Eighteen (75%) of the 24 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Thirteen (54.2%) of the 24 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Two patients (8.3%) of the 24 patients received immunosuppressive treatment. Immune-mediated hepatitis resolved in 70.8% of the 24 patients. Of the 13 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for hepatitis, 7 (53.8%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of hepatitis.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.4% (8/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Adrenal insufficiency did not lead to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA. TEVIMBRA was withheld in 7 (0.4%) patients. All 8 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Three (37.5%) of the 8 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Adrenal insufficiency resolved in 25% of the 8 patients. Of the 7 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for adrenal insufficiency, 5 (71.4%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of adrenal insufficiency.

Hypophysitis

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field defects. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 0.2% (4/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including a Grade 2 (0.2%) adverse reaction. No TEVIMBRA treatment discontinuation was required, while treatment was withheld in 1 (0.1%) patient. Three (75%) of the 4 patients received systemic corticosteroids. One (25%) of the 4 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Hypophysitis/hypopituitarism did not resolve in the 4 patients. For the 1 patient where TEVIMBRA was withheld for hypophysitis/hypopituitarism, there was no recurrence of hypophysitis/hypopituitarism.

Thyroid Disorders

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Thyroiditis: Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (24/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 2 (0.5%) adverse reactions. Thyroiditis did not lead to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA. TEVIMBRA was withheld in 3 (0.2%) patients. Two (8.3%) of the 24 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Thyroiditis resolved in 41.7% of the 24 patients. All three patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for thyroiditis reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of thyroiditis.

Hyperthyroidism: Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.8% (95/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.9%) adverse reactions. Hyperthyroidism led to the permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 1 (0.1%) patient and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 4 (0.2%) patients. One (1.1%) of the 95 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Hyperthyroidism resolved in 75.8% of the 95 patients. Of the 4 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for hyperthyroidism, 3 (75%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of hyperthyroidism.

Hypothyroidism: Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 12.7% (250/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (6.8%) adverse reactions. TEVIMBRA was not permanently discontinued in any patient, while treatment was withheld in 7 (0.4%) patients. Two (0.8%) of the 250 patients received systemic corticosteroids and 158 patients (63.2%) received hormone replacement therapy. Hypothyroidism resolved in 31.6% of the 250 patients. The majority (51.6%) of patients with hypothyroidism required long-term thyroid hormone replacement. Of the 7 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for hypothyroidism, 6 (85.7%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, none of the patients had recurrence of hypothyroidism.

Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with Diabetic Ketoacidosis

Type 1 diabetes mellitus has been reported with PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies. Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.9% (18/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (0.4%) and Grade 2 (0.4%) adverse reactions. TEVIMBRA was permanently discontinued in 3 (0.2%) patients and TEVIMBRA treatment was withheld in 3 (0.2%) patients. Twelve (66.7%) patients received insulin therapy for Type 1 diabetes mellitus. Type 1 diabetes mellitus resolved in 27.8% of the 18 patients. Of the 3 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for type 1 diabetes mellitus, none of the patients reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated nephritis, which can be fatal.

Immune-mediated nephritis with renal dysfunction occurred in 0.3% (5/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 (0.1%) and Grade 2 (0.2%) adverse reactions. TEVIMBRA was permanently discontinued in 1 (0.1%) patient and treatment was withheld in 3 (0.2%) patients. Three (60%) of the 5 patients received systemic corticosteroids. All 3 (60%) of the 5 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Nephritis with renal dysfunction resolved in 40.0% of the 5 patients. Of the 3 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for nephritis, 2 (66.7%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement and one (50%) patient had recurrence of nephritis.

Immune-Mediated Dermatologic Adverse Reactions

TEVIMBRA can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Cases of severe cutaneous adverse reactions (SCARs), including exfoliative dermatitis, Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), have been reported, some with fatal outcome. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes. Withhold or permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA depending on severity.

Immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions occurred in 15.3% (301/1972) of patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 4 (0.1%), Grade 3 (0.9%) and Grade 2 (3.5%) adverse reactions. Dermatologic adverse reactions led to permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in 2 (0.1%) patients and withholding of TEVIMBRA in 18 (0.9%) patients. Thirty (10.0%) of the 301 patients received systemic corticosteroids. Thirteen (4.3%) of the 301 patients received high-dose systemic corticosteroids. Immune-mediated skin reactions resolved in 190 (63.1%) of the 301 patients. Of the 18 patients in whom TEVIMBRA was withheld for dermatologic adverse reactions, 15 (83.3%) reinitiated TEVIMBRA after symptom improvement; of these, 1 (6.7%) patient had recurrence of immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in 1972 patients who received TEVIMBRA: myositis, myocarditis, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatica, and pericarditis.

The following additional clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions have been reported with other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies, including severe or fatal cases.

Cardiac/Vascular: Vasculitis

Nervous System: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barre syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

Ocular: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment, including blindness, can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

Gastrointestinal: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis

Musculoskeletal and Connective Tissue: Polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure

Endocrine: Hypoparathyroidism

Other (Hematologic/Immune): Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Infusion-Related Reactions

TEVIMBRA can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 5% (99/1972) patients receiving TEVIMBRA, including Grade 3 or higher (0.2%) reactions. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions.

Slow the rate of infusion for mild (Grade 1) and interrupt the infusion for moderate (Grade 2) infusion-related reactions. For severe (Grade 3) or life-threatening (Grade 4) infusion-related reactions, stop infusion and permanently discontinue TEVIMBRA.

Complications of Allogeneic HSCT

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/PD-L1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT.

Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action, TEVIMBRA can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Animal studies have demonstrated that inhibition of the PD-1/PD-L1 pathway can lead to increased risk of immune-mediated rejection of the developing fetus resulting in fetal death. Advise women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with TEVIMBRA and for 4 months after the last dose.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy

Permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 19% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation in 1% of patients were hemorrhage, pneumonitis (including pneumonitis and immune-mediated pneumonitis), and pneumonia.

Dosage interruptions of TEVIMBRA due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruptions in 2% of patients were pneumonia, pneumonitis, and fatigue.

The most common (= 20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were increased glucose, decreased hemoglobin, decreased lymphocytes, decreased sodium, decreased albumin, increased alkaline phosphatase, anemia, fatigue, increased AST, musculoskeletal pain, decreased weight, increased ALT, and cough.

Treatment of Previously Untreated Unresectable or Metastatic Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (G/GEJ)

Permanent discontinuation of TEVIMBRA in TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy arm due to an adverse drug reaction occurred in 16% of patients. Adverse drug reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation in =1% of patients were pneumonitis and death.

Dosage interruption of TEVIMBRA in the TEVIMBRA plus chemotherapy arm due to an adverse drug reaction occurred in 49% of patients. Adverse drug reactions which required dosage modifications in =2% of patients were, platelet count decreased (12%), neutrophil count decreased (10%), neutropenia (6%), white blood cell count decreased (6%), increased AST (4.8%), increased ALT (3.8%), increased blood bilirubin (3%), COVID-19 (3%), thrombocytopenia (2.8%), leukopenia (2.6%), pneumonitis (2.2%), and pneumonia (2%)

The most common (=20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, for TEVIMBRA in combination with chemotherapy were nausea, fatigue, decreased appetite, anemia, peripheral sensory neuropathy, vomiting, decreased platelet count, decreased neutrophil count, increased aspartate aminotransferase, diarrhea, abdominal pain, increased alanine aminotransferase, decreased white blood cell count, decreased weight, and pyrexia.

INDICATIONS

TEVIMBRA is a programmed death receptor-1 (PD-1)-blocking antibody indicated:

Esophageal Cancer

As a single agent, for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma after prior systemic chemotherapy that did not include a PD-(L)1 inhibitor.

Gastric Cancer

In combination with platinum and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (=1).

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information including the U.S. Medication Guide

About BeiGene

BeiGene, which plans to change its name to BeOne Medicines Ltd., is a global oncology company that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a broad portfolio, we are expediting development of our diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through our internal capabilities and collaborations. We are committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them. Our growing global team of nearly 11,000 colleagues spans five continents. To learn more about BeiGene, please visit www.beigene.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeiGene's ability to deliver transformative therapies to patients with cancer; TEVIMBRA's ability to address critical needs in oncology; the future potential of and approvals for TEVIMBRA; and BeiGene's plans, commitments, aspirations, and goals under the heading "About BeiGene." Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including BeiGene's ability to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing, and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; BeiGene's ability to achieve commercial success for its marketed medicines and drug candidates, if approved; BeiGene's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its medicines and technology; BeiGene's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing, commercialization, and other services; BeiGene's limited experience in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing pharmaceutical products;BeiGene's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development of its drug candidates and achieve and maintain profitability; and those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeiGene's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeiGene's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeiGene undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

