HONGQI in 2024: Pioneering Innovation and Elevating the Future of Luxury Mobility

CHANGCHUN, China, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 has been a landmark year for HONGQI, as the brand made significant strides in the global luxury automotive market. With the unveiling of its flagship all-electric vehicles, groundbreaking technological innovations, and active participation in international events, HONGQI has strengthened its position as a key player in the evolving landscape of sustainable mobility.

The EH7 sedan and EHS7 SUV made a powerful impression this year at the prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, captivating audiences and earning widespread acclaim. Built on the advanced TianGong electric platform, the EH7 delivers a WLTP range of 655 km, while the EHS7 achieves 600 km. Both models feature ultra-fast charging technology, enabling the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 20 minutes. This innovation offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency, meeting the demands of modern electric mobility.

International reviews have praised these vehicles for their innovation and craftsmanship. The EHS7 has been highlighted as "tailored to meet European preferences, with high-quality engineering and abundant features." Meanwhile, the EH7 has been lauded for its "impressive range, smooth handling, offering a balanced blend of luxury and practicality." These evaluations reflect the growing recognition from global media and users of HONGQI's ability to deliver sophisticated luxury vehicles that meet international standards.

HONGQI's new vehicles, built on the revolutionary TianGong electric platform described as "a highly flexible pure electric platform capable of solving practical problems for users in cold areas" address the diverse needs of modern drivers while ensuring reliable performance in extreme conditions.

This year, HONGQI left a lasting impression at two major international motor shows. At Automechanika Frankfurt, the spotlight was on its flagship models, the EH7 and EHS7, which drew praise for their innovative design, remarkable range, and exceptional performance. Meanwhile, at the Paris Motor Show 2024, HONGQI showcased its groundbreaking TianGong electric platform, celebrated for its adaptability and advanced technology. HONGQI's collaboration with SCABAL further demonstrated the seamless fusion of Chinese craftsmanship and European luxury aesthetics, reinforcing its dedication to innovation and artistry.

On its journey to becoming the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, HONGQI will continue to promote its vision of sustainability and innovation, gaining greater recognition through its commitment to quality. Looking ahead, HONGQI will focus on continuous improvement, enhancing its products and services to meet the evolving demands of the market. Over the next five years, HONGQI plans to launch 10 new models in Europe, expanding options in the global market and bringing fresh momentum to the development of the luxury mobility sector.

