London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the removal of a partial but a critical overhang from its shareholder base, following the exercise of warrants by one of the holders, resulting in a fresh injection of capital of nearly $6 million.

This pivotal milestone injects fresh cash into the Company's reserves, Gorilla's unwavering dedication to building a fortress-like balance sheet. Simultaneously, Gorilla is taking bold steps to engage with other investors to strategically acquire their shares, while aggressively advancing its share buyback programme to reshape and fortify its capital structure for long-term growth and stability. With a robust backlog of projects, strategic partnerships across key industries and a strong foothold in emerging markets, the Company is well-positioned for substantial growth.

Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan remarked, "A partial removal of this overhang and the fresh injection of capital further strengthen our position to execute on our growth plans. Our ongoing efforts to engage with the market and optimise our capital structure underscore the confidence we have in Gorilla's future and its potential."

Interim CFO Bruce Bower added, "These actions reflect our prudent financial management and proactive approach to managing our capital structure while maintaining the liquidity needed to support Gorilla's strategic initiatives and long-term growth ambitions. Gorilla remains focused on delivering innovative solutions, driving value for stakeholders and leveraging its expertise in AI and cybersecurity to lead in high-growth markets."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our beliefs about the capabilities of our GPU offering, our ability to deliver products at competitive prices, our ability to service our customers, the growth of the Smart City market, the capabilities of our third party vendors, our ability to attract the attention of customers and win additional projects, along with those other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 15, 2024 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235299

SOURCE: Gorilla Technology Group Inc.