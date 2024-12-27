OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).In the GreenIntrusion Inc. (INTZ) is up over 380% at $2.16. SES AI Corporation (SES) is up over 60% at $2.28. Solid Power, Inc. (SLDP) is up over 52% at $2.97. Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is up over 51% at $3.26. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is up over 48% at $1.15. AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 43% at $1.84. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 27% at $6.99. Arbe Robotics Ltd. (ARBE) is up over 20% at $2.17. Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) is up over 20% at $2.15. BIO-key International, Inc. (BKYI) is up over 19% at $1.31. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) is up over 15% at $1.02.In the RedQuest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC) is down over 11% at $5.50. reAlpha Tech Corp. (AIRE) is down over 11% at $3.18. Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) is down over 10% at $6.30. Binah Capital Group, Inc. (BCG) is down over 10% at $2.74. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (MGIH) is down over 9% at $2.68. Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (ZCAR) is down over 9% at $2.56. Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) is down over 8% at $5.11. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is down over 8% at $1.71. Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company (CREV) is down over 7% at $7.46. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NETD) is down over 6% at $10.11. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (ADD) is down over 6% at $2.42.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX