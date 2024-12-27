Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan Debuts New Year's Eve Song as Santa Heads Home

Donald Stuart Seigal aka ANTHEMan and his Antheman super band announce today its brand new song, "Party People (Happy New Year!)." Just in time for New Year's Eve.

Is the holiday music scene cooling off now that Santa has booked out of town? "Not so fast," says ANTHEMan! "New Year's Eve is next. Whooooooo! Let's Party!!!"

Here's a link to the fun Times Square-themed video "Party People (Happy New Year!) " on Vimeo

https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1042336650/05af980152

To help our fans sing along, the lyrics pop up in the video karaoke style.

For professional & novice streamers TV & Movie producers Here is the link to professionally license "Party People" anytime you need the best New Year's sync for your production!

LINK: https://www.licensequote.com/pub/PEP-RALLYr/licensing/

So, who is ANTHEMan? ANTHEMan is the songwriter Donald Stuart Seigal

Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" Antheman songs appear on IMDb; his list of songs that appeared on popular TV shows and movies can be found here:

IMDB Link https://www.imdb.com/seen/nm10233221/

Don's first Movie placement features a Hollywood mega star's debut in a 1993 movie called "Ordinary Magic." Can you guess who that budding star is?

The song "Without You" featured in this star's first slow dance scene in the film (51 Minutes and 8 Seconds into the movie)

YouTube movie link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNs81MLYYBU

Full Song version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5ENwypUyj4&list=OLAK5uy_k3eY7NtBxY2Mm98uebPfzj3iH1v_3Q73E&index=4

The second featured song in "Ordinary Magic" is "Enchanted Dream," starts at 52:48, is this teenage star's first party scene.

LINK: to the full song Version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtKoOZUGNyo

Fact: Don would love this star to play him in the upcoming rock band biopic "ANTHEMan" now in development.

In another famous movie called "Whip it," Don's song was in a scene where the star of this movie had to make a life-changing decision to join the Roller Derby.

Can you guess who the Hollywood celebrity was?

The scene had Don's Country song, "59 Miles to Jacksonville," Playing on the Jukebox.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HGp6ij2ZOZo

Don wrote a song called "Suzanna" which was inspired by a real-life experience, about going on a road trip. The song appeared in the 2023 NY Mets-themed Hallmark Movie called "Hearts in the Game." The song also appeared in a hilarious Allstate Bergman the NCAA football kicker commercial and the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Boston Pizza commercial. LINK to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEDXc4_rfdI

Here is a link the the full song Suzanna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2xfVQfrxWs

"The beauty of what I do," says Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan "I write for the song and not particularly for a particular style of music." "I'm always inspired by the flavor of local life and music." "I'm never concerned with popularity when writing. I'm just trying to serve the songs that pop into my head just about every day.

About Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan;

Donald Stuart Seigal, owner of Rat A Tat LLC, is on over 200 TV shows and film productions (licensed by APM & Sonoton Music Libraries.) His music has been heard on NBC, CBS, ABC, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Disney, Comedy Central, and productions in 20 nations worldwide. As a songwriter and musician, he has written and recorded with members of rock bands, including Springsteen's E Street band, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, Nektar, toured with the Lester Lanin Big Band and as a band leader with his own original Rock & Pop songs & music productions he was the opening band act up for Chick Corea, Return To Forever, Rick Derringer, Ritchie Havens, and The Turtles.

Contact Don Seigal 973-334-3139

Email: ANTHEManBand@gmail.com

Video Link of "Party People (Happy New Year!)": https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1042336650/05af980152

Website: antheman.com

youtube: anthemanband

Instagram: anthemanband

Tiktok: anthemanband

X: anthemanband

Facebook: anthemanband

SOURCE: Donald Stuart Seigal

View the original press release on accesswire.com