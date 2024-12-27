Epomaker Inc.: Epomaker Split 65: The Perfect Blend of Ergonomics, Style and Functionality

Epomaker is proud to introduce its latest product, the Epomaker Split 65 - a 66-key, QMK/VIA hot-swappable keyboard with an Ergo Alice layout, designed for users who want to type efficiently and comfortably. In keyboard design, innovation goes beyond just aesthetics or a single function, and the Epomaker Split 65 is the perfect embodiment of this philosophy.

Redefining Comfort and Style in Keyboard Design

The bold, ergonomic split design of Epomaker Split 65 allows the keyboard to be completely divided into two halves, enabling users to freely adjust the spacing and angle of the left and right sections to suit their typing habits and posture. This innovative design not only helps users find the most comfortable typing angle and reduces fatigue from long typing sessions, but is also particularly beneficial for those who need to type for extended periods, whether for work or gaming. Additionally, this keyboard features a design that is full of unique charm. The combination of classic colors like black, grey, and blue gives the keyboard a visually striking look, offering a perfect blend of modernity and individuality. It is not only a highly efficient keyboard focused on comfort but also a work of art that showcases personal style.

Customization With QMK/VIA Support

To satisfy users' desire for customization, the Epomaker Split 65 excels in functionality. It supports QMK/VIA, enabling users to design their keyboard based on personal preferences. These tools are among the most popular in mechanical keyboard enthusiasts and the customization community, offering ultimate flexibility. With this support, the Epomaker Split 65 allows users to create a highly customized and efficient layout tailored to their unique typing habits and needs.

Exceptional Keystroke Performance

The Epomaker Split 65 also shines in terms of keystroke performance, featuring NKRO and per-key south-facing RGB LEDs. This ensures every keystroke registers accurately while providing stunning backlighting effects. To further enhance comfort and reduce noise, it incorporates four layers of sound-dampening materials and a carefully designed gasket structure, significantly reducing keyboard vibrations and minimizing typing noise. Additionally, its hot-swappable feature supports both 3-pin and 5-pin switches, allowing users to easily replace different types of switches according to their typing preferences.

Price and Availability

This keyboard supports three connection modes: Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and wired. These versatile connectivity options provide users with a range of choices to suit their needs. The Epomaker Split 65 is now fully available on the official website, Amazon store and AliExpress store. The price goes to $119.99 on the official website.

For more information, please visit:

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact Us: agnes@epomaker.com

