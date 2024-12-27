Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope Technologies" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its listing on Tradegate Exchange in Germany. This move enhances Scope's visibility and accessibility to European investors, providing an exciting opportunity to broaden its shareholder base.

About TradeGate Exchange

Tradegate AG operates as a market specialist on Europe's most liquid retail exchange, the Tradegate Exchange. As a market specialist and liquidity provider, Tradegate manages over 10,000 German and international stocks and exchange-traded products (ETPs). This ensures fast and direct execution of securities orders, making it an ideal platform for investors. With over 36 million trades executed in 2023, Tradegate is the leading liquidity guarantor on the broker side, showcasing steady growth since the turn of the millennium.

A listing on Tradegate Exchange provides several possible benefits, including:

Increased Visibility: Companies can gain access to a broader pool of European investors, enhancing their market presence.

Access to Capital: A broader investor base can lead to greater interest in future capital raises, facilitating growth and expansion initiatives.

Liquidity: Tradegate is known for its efficient trading platform, which can improve liquidity for listed stocks, making it easier for investors to buy and sell shares.

Diverse Investor Base: The exchange attracts both retail and institutional investors, which can help diversify the company's shareholder base.

Direct Execution: The exchange facilitates fast and direct execution of securities orders, benefiting both the company and its investors.

Enhanced Credibility: Being listed on a reputable exchange can bolster a company's credibility and attract more serious investors.

Regulatory Compliance: Listing on a regulated exchange ensures adherence to high standards of transparency and governance, which can increase investor confidence.

Overall, a listing on Tradegate Exchange can significantly support a company's growth strategy and shareholder engagement.

"This listing on Tradegate Exchange marks an important milestone for Scope Technologies as we continue to expand our presence in Europe," said James Young, CEO of Scope Technologies Corp. "It provides us with a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse and growing pool of investors, further solidifying our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and long-term growth."

About Scope Technologies Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Scope Technologies Corp. is a pioneering technology company specializing in quantum security and machine learning. Through its primary brand, QSE Group, Scope provides next-generation solutions in data security, quantum encryption, and decentralized storage, empowering businesses with secure, scalable technologies that drive growth and operational efficiency.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

