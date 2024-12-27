Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - In a groundbreaking collaboration, Metta World Peace, dedicated to promoting human rights and social justice, has partnered with film Paro: The Untold Story of Bridal Slavery, a powerful and emotionally charged film that sheds light on one of the most harrowing forms of exploitation affecting millions of women worldwide. The collaboration aims to amplify the voices of the women subjected to bridal slavery, raise awareness about this critical global issue, and ignite action toward ending these atrocities.

Paro: The Untold Story of Slavery

About the Film:

Paro is a cinematic tour de force produced by Trupti Bhoir Filmss, designed to shine a spotlight on the horrific realities of bridal slavery-a form of human trafficking that often leads to child marriages and perpetuates gender-based violence. With a deeply intimate and gripping narrative, the film chronicles the lives of women who are sold into marriage and subjugated by the system of exploitation, leaving them voiceless, powerless, and trapped in abusive cycles.

The film's universal themes of hope, resilience, and justice resonate deeply across cultures and borders, bringing attention to issues such as child marriage, human trafficking, and the intersection of gender inequality. Paro is not only a film; it is a call for awareness, action, and change.

The Power of the Collaboration:

Metta's collaboration with Paro brings together their shared mission of social impact and advocacy. By partnering with the film, via this collaboration brought forth by Executive Producers Akio Tyler & Ruhi aka Rohini Hak- Metta aims to provide an unflinching platform for the voices of those who have long been silenced, while also supporting efforts to end bridal slavery on a global scale. This partnership of Executive Producers Metta World Peace, Akio Tyler, Ruhi aka Rohini Hak's (Founder HOPEBLIT - A Voices Unheard Film) & Priya Samant with Producers Trupti Bhoir (Founder Trupti Bhoir Filmss) & Sandesh Sharda (founder of Sandesh Sharda International Productions Pvt. Ltd. and Gro More Portfolio Management LLC) will leverage Metta's international network, resources, and commitment to human rights to drive greater understanding of the issue and inspire communities worldwide to take action.

"We believe that storytelling can be a transformative tool for social change," said Metta World Peace, "Through Paro, we have the opportunity to give a voice to the women who have suffered in silence for far too long. We are proud to join forces with such a powerful project, and together we will work tirelessly to bring an end to the horrors of bridal slavery."

A Stellar Cast and Impactful Performances:

Paro is helmed by critically acclaimed director Gajindra Ahire and features stellar performances from an award-winning cast, including Oscar-listed producer & actress Trupti Bhoir and trending star Taha Shah Badussa. Their evocative portrayals of the film's characters bring an emotional depth and realism that resonate with audiences, compelling them to engage with the issue at hand and advocate for change.

Trupti Bhoir's heart-wrenching performance and Taha Shah Badussa's gripping portrayal of complex characters elevate the narrative, providing viewers with a visceral experience that goes beyond entertainment. This film does more than just tell a story-it aims to stir the conscience of the world.

A Call to Action:

As Paro continues to captivate audiences globally, it is essential to remember that the issue of bridal slavery affects millions of women and girls worldwide, often hidden behind closed doors. This partnership between Metta and Paro is part of an ongoing global movement to eradicate this form of exploitation and create lasting change for vulnerable communities.

Through its emotionally charged storytelling, Paro seeks to encourage open dialogue, advocate for policy changes, and promote grassroots efforts to combat gender-based violence. Metta World Peace and the creators of Paro invite audiences, organizations, and individuals to stand with them in the fight against bridal slavery by spreading awareness, supporting initiatives, and joining the call for justice.

About Metta:

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest) is recognized as a global advocate. Metta World Peace's transition from a professional athlete to a global advocate highlights his commitment to social change and supporting causes that resonate worldwide. Known primarily for his career as a professional basketball player in the NBA, Metta has been deeply involved in various social causes and community initiatives. With a focus on issues such as gender equality, child protection, and human trafficking, Metta World Peace works tirelessly to amplify the voices of marginalized individuals and bring about sustainable social change. Through partnerships with filmmakers, NGOs, and grassroots organizations, Metta aims to create a world where everyone is free from exploitation and violence. Learn more about Metta World Peace via Artest Management Group.

About Paro:

Paro: The Untold Story of Bridal Slavery is a compelling, feature-length film that exposes the horrors of bridal slavery and its devastating impact on women and girls worldwide. The film, through its poignant narrative, aims to raise global awareness, inspire meaningful conversations, and push for systemic change. With its star-studded cast and powerful storytelling, Paro is a film that seeks to ignite a global movement toward justice, equality, and freedom for those affected by this silent epidemic.

For more information or to schedule an interview with the Paro team, please contact: Ruhi aka Rohini Hak: Email: rhak99@gmail.com | Whatsapp: +91 9821861571. All hashtags will need approvals and interview requests can go through Paro team via POC listed above.

Metta World Peace (formerly known as Ron Artest)

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235290

SOURCE: Metta World Peace