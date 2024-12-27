Workiva: ESG's Role in Value Creation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2024 / Our final ESG Talk replay features two engaging episodes, featuring Alison Taylor, clinical associate professor at NYU Stern School of Business, and Tarynn Zenk, vice president of accounting and ESG controller at Mastercard. In part one, Tarynn highlights the growing role of ESG controllers, focusing on how their work at the intersection of finance and sustainability ensures the credibility of corporate ESG disclosures. In part two, Alison discusses the role of business in society and the use of data and technology to create long-term value.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.



ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Workiva

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View the original press release on accesswire.com