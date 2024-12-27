XCHG LIMITED: XCharge's GridLink Achieves Landmark Certification in the US, Setting New Standards for Safety and Efficiency

HAMBURG, Germany, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCHG Limited ("XCharge" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: XCH), a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions, today announced that its innovative GridLink system has received prestigious certifications in the United States, including UL 1973 and UL 9540A. These certifications represent the benchmarks for safety, efficiency, and grid compliance, reinforcing GridLink's position in the energy storage market.

Underwriters Laboratories ("UL") certifications are globally recognized symbols of safety and quality, establishing rigorous standards across various industries. Achieving UL certification requires comprehensive testing and evaluation by independent experts to ensure adherence to the stringent safety and performance criteria.

Advanced Fire Safety Measures and Compliance

GridLink's certification under UL 1973 and UL 9540A underscores its exceptional safety standards. The system incorporates advanced fire safety measures, including built-in fire suppression water tanks in each battery cabinet, to prevent thermal runaway and protect individual battery packs. Additionally, the system's IP65-rated sealing and UL 9540A certification provide robust protection against environmental factors.

To meet U.S. grid interconnection standards, GridLink's bidirectional converter complies with UL 1741, ensuring seamless integration with the nation's energy infrastructure. These certifications collectively highlight the Company's commitment to delivering safe and reliable solutions for the evolving energy landscape.

DC High-Voltage Air Conditioning: A Breakthrough in Efficiency

GridLink introduces a DC high-voltage air conditioning system that achieves 2% greater efficiency than conventional AC-based systems while adapting to various voltage ranges across the United States. This innovative approach not only reduces energy consumption but also enhances overall system performance, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Comprehensive Safety Monitoring and Dual Electrical Protection

GridLink's four-dimensional safety monitoring system provides unparalleled oversight, detecting potential risks, including electricity, infrared light, heat, and gases such as hydrogen and carbon dioxide. The system's dual electrical protection-combining active and passive measures-ensures rapid automatic disconnection of the main circuit under critical conditions, safeguarding both users and infrastructure.

Modular and Flexible Design for Long-Term Reliability

GridLink's modular design allows for the seamless replacement of individual battery packs, reducing maintenance costs and extending the system's lifecycle. With UL-certified battery cells, GridLink delivers enhanced safety and reliability, further solidifying its position as a cutting-edge energy storage solution.

"Achieving these certifications is a testament to GridLink's quality and innovation," commented Aatish Patel, President of XCharge. "The rigorous standards required by UL certifications validate our commitment to safety, efficiency, and grid compliance, setting a new benchmark for the industry. GridLink's proprietary technologies and modular design reflect our dedication to pioneering solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the energy market."

GridLink's certification marks a significant milestone for XCharge's expansion in the U.S. market. By ensuring superior safety, grid compliance, and operational efficiency, GridLink represents a leap forward in energy storage and grid integration, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient energy future. As always, XCharge remains committed to leading and fostering growth through innovation and leveraging technology to enhance safety while building a global green future.

About Xcharge

XCharge, founded in 2015, is a global leader in integrated EV charging solutions. The Company offers comprehensive EV charging solutions which primarily include the DC fast chargers, the advanced battery-integrated DC fast chargers, as well as its accompanying services. Through the combination of XCharge's proprietary charging technology, energy storage system technology, and accompanying services, the Company enhances EV charging efficiency and unlocks the value of energy storage and management. Committed to providing innovative and efficient EV charging solutions, XCharge is actively working towards establishing a global green future that is critical to long-term growth and development.

For more information, please visit: https://investors.xcharge.com/

Safe harbor statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

