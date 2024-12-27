BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc.: BullFrog AI Issues Letter to Stockholders

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) ("BullFrog AI" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, issued a letter to stockholders from its CEO Vin Singh.

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

As the year comes to a close, I want to extend my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and belief in our mission to revolutionize drug development. Your commitment fuels our drive to innovate and achieve transformational milestones.

In thinking back on this past year, it is evident that 2024 was a year of significant progress for BullFrog AI. It was a year of major advancements, strategic collaborations, and impactful discoveries, all of which have set the stage for what promises to be an even more exciting 2025. Our efforts have solidly positioned us for growth in AI-driven drug discovery, while also expanding our capabilities to address both current and emerging challenges in the pharmaceutical landscape.

Key Highlights:

Continued to Innovate and Advance our AI Capabilities : We significantly advanced our proprietary bfLEAP platform by integrating novel generative and causal AI technologies with graph analytics, exclusively licensed from Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. This transformative enhancement enables us to generate explainable and reproducible AI results that deepen our understanding of biological mechanisms and disease drivers. The platform's expanded capabilities now support multiple critical applications in drug development, including novel drug target discovery, biomarker prediction, drug repositioning, and analysis of cellular behavior mechanisms.

: We significantly advanced our proprietary bfLEAP platform by integrating novel generative and causal AI technologies with graph analytics, exclusively licensed from Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory. This transformative enhancement enables us to generate explainable and reproducible AI results that deepen our understanding of biological mechanisms and disease drivers. The platform's expanded capabilities now support multiple critical applications in drug development, including novel drug target discovery, biomarker prediction, drug repositioning, and analysis of cellular behavior mechanisms. Achieved Key Milestones with the Lieber Institute for Brain Development (LIBD): Our strategic collaboration with LIBD has yielded groundbreaking insights into neuropsychiatric disorders. Utilizing our proprietary bfLEAP platform, we identified novel biological drug targets within disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. These insights are driving advanced discussions with several major pharmaceutical companies, setting the stage for what we believe will be material commercial agreements in 2025. This collaboration underscores the power of AI in unlocking new therapeutic pathways and has the potential to transform how these complex conditions are treated.

Our strategic collaboration with LIBD has yielded groundbreaking insights into neuropsychiatric disorders. Utilizing our proprietary bfLEAP platform, we identified novel biological drug targets within disorders like schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. These insights are driving advanced discussions with several major pharmaceutical companies, setting the stage for what we believe will be material commercial agreements in 2025. This collaboration underscores the power of AI in unlocking new therapeutic pathways and has the potential to transform how these complex conditions are treated. Expansion of BF-114 Research: Building on our preclinical studies, BF-114 demonstrated compelling potential in treating obesity and related liver diseases such as metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The publication of new findings in Cell Reports has further validated its therapeutic promise, and we have bolstered our efforts with the addition of globally recognized expert Dr. Lopa Mishra to our Scientific Advisory Board. BF-114 continues to attract significant interest and positions us for strategic partnerships in the liver disease market, projected to exceed $36.5 billion by 2030.

Building on our preclinical studies, BF-114 demonstrated compelling potential in treating obesity and related liver diseases such as metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The publication of new findings in Cell Reports has further validated its therapeutic promise, and we have bolstered our efforts with the addition of globally recognized expert Dr. Lopa Mishra to our Scientific Advisory Board. BF-114 continues to attract significant interest and positions us for strategic partnerships in the liver disease market, projected to exceed $36.5 billion by 2030. Strengthened Intellectual Property Portfolio: We achieved additional patent protections for BF-223, a promising oncology drug candidate. The issuance of an Australian patent and the continued development of BF-223 in glioblastoma enhance the value of this asset, furthering our strategy to monetize its potential through collaborations.

We achieved additional patent protections for BF-223, a promising oncology drug candidate. The issuance of an Australian patent and the continued development of BF-223 in glioblastoma enhance the value of this asset, furthering our strategy to monetize its potential through collaborations. Enhanced Scientific and Leadership Teams: The addition of luminaries such as Dr. Thomas W. Chittenden as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. John Baldoni to our Scientific Advisory Board has significantly strengthened our capabilities. Their expertise in AI and pharmaceutical R&D will be instrumental in guiding our anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond.

The addition of luminaries such as Dr. Thomas W. Chittenden as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. John Baldoni to our Scientific Advisory Board has significantly strengthened our capabilities. Their expertise in AI and pharmaceutical R&D will be instrumental in guiding our anticipated growth in 2025 and beyond. Robust Cash Position: We successfully closed two equity offerings in 2024, raising a combined $8.83 million to support growth initiatives and working capital. This prudent financial management ensures that we remain well-positioned to execute our strategic objectives.

As we move into 2025, our focus will remain on driving value through innovation, strategic collaborations, and the commercialization of our AI-driven solutions, including initiatives to expand our market reach and leverage our AI capabilities to serve a broader audience. With our lean operating model and a strong pipeline of opportunities, we believe BullFrog AI is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for AI-enabled drug development.

The horizon is bright, and the possibilities are vast. On behalf of the entire BullFrog AI team, I thank you for your continued support and invite you to join us in what promises to be another extraordinary chapter in our journey to revolutionize drug development.

Here's to a successful and transformative 2025!

Sincerely,

Vin Singh

Chairman and CEO

BullFrog AI

