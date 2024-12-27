The South African government has named preferred bidders for 16 renewable energy projects, totaling ZAR 44. 2 billion ($2. 4 billion) in investments, to drive solar and battery development. The South African government has announced the appointment of preferred bidders for 16 renewable energy projects under its latest procurement programs, which include PV plants and battery energy storage facilities. The projects represent a combined investment of more than ZAR 44. 2 billion. The South African Department of Electricity and Energy said that eight solar projects, totaling 1. 76 GW of contracted ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...