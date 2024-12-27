iQuanti: Dental Practice Loans: Funding Options to Start or Upgrade Your Practice

Whether you're ready to go out on your own and start a private practice or need to make some appreciable upgrades to an existing dental practice, the one thing that's certain is you'll need capital to do so. Dental practice loans are one solution that may help you access the funds you need at a rate you can afford. In this article, we'll explore how practice loans can support your vision for a thriving dental practice.

What is a dental practice loan?

A dental practice loan is a commercial loan designed to help dental professionals start or upgrade their practices. They can be used to support a business expansion, acquire another practice, or support cash flow to keep the business running during a slower season.

Since dentists operate in a mostly stable industry and tend to be high-paid, loan amounts from some lenders may be up to $500,000. However, the ultimate loan amount and eligibility decision vary by lender based on critical factors like personal and business credit score and income.

Ways to use a business loan

A dental practice loan can be used for various purposes, each of which can help grow your business.

Starting a practice: If you've been working for someone else, you might dream of starting your own private dental practice. Whether you're going it alone or buying in with one or more partners, a loan may help cover the cost of real estate, payroll, and equipment to get the business up and running.

Acquiring another practice or buying into a practice: Sometimes, acquiring an existing practice or buying into an established practice can help alleviate some of the challenges of starting a new business. A dental practice loan can help pay for the purchase of another business, whether you're buying it outright or in part.

Opening a new location: You may be ready to expand the practice but want to start from scratch instead of acquiring an existing office. Business loans for dentists can help you finance the operation, from buying or leasing real estate to redesigning the office and purchasing dental equipment.

How to get a dental practice loan

If a dental practice loan seems like the right move for your business, these steps can get you started.

1.Determine how much you want to borrow

Depending on your business goals, you'll want to decide how much you need to borrow. If you need working capital to get through the first few months of a burgeoning practice, your need will be dramatically different than if you're expanding into an acquired space that will require a complete renovation. Be sure to account for all aspects of your practice plan, including real estate, personnel costs, marketing, and more.

2. Review lenders

With your desired borrowing amount in mind, you can look at lenders specializing in dental practice loans for the amount you need. Look for reputable lenders that offer the size loan you want. If lenders can't offer large enough loan amounts, it'll save you the time of applying.

3. Apply online, in person, or over the phone

The application process varies by lender, but typically you'll need to provide information like:

Your existing practice finances (or forecasts for a new practice)

Income

Credit score

Business plan (for a new practice)

Contact the lender directly if you have any questions during the application process.

4. Receive funding and start or upgrade your practice

Once approved, some lenders may be able to deliver the funds in a matter of days. Then, you're free to use the money to get closer to your business goals.

5. Begin executing your repayment strategy

Thanks to the fixed interest rate of a business loan, you know upfront the exact monthly payment you'll have for the life of the loan and when you'll be able to pay it off. With the repayment plan in mind, it's important to set payment reminders or automated payments to ensure you don't risk missing a payment.

The bottom line

A dental practice loan is a financial tool to help dentists reach their goals, whether that's creating a network of local practices or becoming a partner at an existing office. Lenders and other financial professionals can help you identify and develop those goals and connect you with the right financial products to support them.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: iQuanti

View the original press release on accesswire.com