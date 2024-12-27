Bright Horizon: Early Childhood Education and Long-Term Success in Maryland

Proper early childhood education can help give children a strong foundation for success in school and in adult life. Read on to learn more about the link between early childhood education and long-term success.

What's the Best Early Childhood Education Model?

Adults may consider educational settings like traditional pre-K as the only option for early childhood education, but some experts say it doesn't matter what the program is called. Kids learn in all settings.

So whether your kid is enrolled at a Bethesda daycare or a Montessori toddler program, they are getting care and are learning from their surroundings and activities. What really matters is what they're learning and how much time they spend learning, which may differ based on the quality of the program. Enrolling your child in a good quality early childhood education program can have longstanding benefits.

The Link Between Early Childhood Education and Long-term Success

Here's what the research says about the long-term benefits of good early childhood education.

Preschool attendees may do better at school and at work

HighScope's Perry Preschool Study demonstrated that preschool attendees had significantly higher high school graduation rates, earnings, and job stability compared to those who didn't attend. These individuals also had lower rates of crime and involvement in the justice system later in life, suggesting that ECE programs can contribute to positive social outcomes.

The Carolina Abecedarian Project - a program of the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - found similar results. At the age of 15, children who were enrolled in preschool had higher I.Q. scores compared to the control group. At the age of 21, the treated group continued to perform better on academic tests and were more likely to attend college, have a job, or both.

A 2024 research paper also indicates that adults who attended preschool are likely to have 5% to 6% higher earnings than non-attendees. The results were especially noteworthy for young women. The study also noted that children from relatively low-income homes seemed to benefit the most, demonstrating the most significant average increases in earnings in adulthood. This fits in with other existing research suggesting that early childhood education can decrease achievement gaps between children from low- and high-income households.

Preschool attendees may enjoy better health

While academic performance and income are two aspects of success, health may be the most crucial consideration for many. The good news is that preschool attendees may enjoy better health as well. The Perry Preschool Study linked preschool attendance to better health among participating children. A recent study from the Washington State Institute for Public Policy also suggests improved health outcomes, specifically better health screening, reduced obesity, and better mental health.

For parents on the fence about enrolling their kids in early education programs, there's plenty of evidence that early childhood education (preschool) can set your child up for future academic and professional success, not to mention better health and longevity.

