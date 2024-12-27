Anzeige
27.12.2024 17:06 Uhr
China Media Group: "Intangible Cultural Heritage in China" Now Airing on CCTV

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intangible Cultural Heritage in China, a landmark cultural series jointly presented by China Media Group (CMG) and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People's Republic of China, takes audiences on an immersive journey where tradition and innovation converge. Through interactive and engaging experiences, the program has ignited nationwide interest in China's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) as audiences witness the dynamic transformation of ancient traditions into contemporary practices. A new episode continues on CCTV-1 at 8:00 PM on December 21, 2024.

Staying true to its core theme of "bringing heritage to life through people, crafts, and daily practices", this series celebrates master artisans while showcasing the creative evolution of traditional culture. It illustrates how ICH enriches modern life, catalyzes new development modalities of cultural tourism, and strengthens regional economies through the harmonious integration of heritage preservation and tourism development.

In the Shandong episode, viewers are transported to the Ancient City of Langya in Linyi. CMG host Long Yang explores the city's heritage districts alongside distinguished guests Shan Jixiang, Chairman of the Expert Committee of the China Cultural Relics Academy and Director of the Palace Museum's Academic Committee, and acclaimed actress Kara Hui. Together, they unveil Shandong's extraordinary cultural legacy through masterful demonstrations of traditional craftsmanship, immersive workshops, authentic Lu cuisine experiences, and an enlightening journey across the storied lands of Qi and Lu.

Watch the premiere at 8:00 PM on December 21, 2024 on CCTV-1, with exclusive streaming available on www.yangshipin.cn. Stay tuned!

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intangible-cultural-heritage-in-china-now-airing-on-cctv-302339194.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
