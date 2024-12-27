Third Point Investors Ltd - Monthly Final Net Asset Value - November 2024

Anzeige
Freitag, 27.12.2024
Almonty Industries Inc. - Warum westliche Demokratien jetzt auf ihre Freunde setzen
PR Newswire
27.12.2024
Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 27

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161 )

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Monthly Final Net Asset Values

The final net asset value per share ("NAV") of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 30th November 2024 is:

CLASS

NAV

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

SEDOL

USD Shares

USD 32.32

7.3%

27.1%

B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous final month end NAV including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are based on unaudited valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Company website:www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

27th December 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
