Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - Besra Gold Inc. (ASX: BEZ) (Besra or the Company) announces Notice of Discontinuance.

As announced on 27 September 2024, Besra Gold Inc. (Besra) received a Statement of Claim regarding legal proceedings initiated in the Superior Court of Justice (Ontario).

Besra advises that it has received a Notice of Discontinuance from the Ontario Superior Court, which states as follows:

"The Plaintiffs wholly discontinue this action against the Defendants, Noblemen Ventures Pty Limited and Wayne Johnson on a without prejudice and costs basis."

This announcement was authorized for release by

Mr. Kenny Lee - Executive Director.

Michael Higginson

Director and Company Secretary

