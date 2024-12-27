BloombergNEF says green hydrogen will fall from a current range of $3. 74/kg to $11. 70/kg to between $1. 60/kg and $5. 09/kg by 2050, while Longi Hydrogen has secured a conditional $6. 14 million equity investment and cooperation agreement with HydrogenPro. BloombergNEF said that green hydrogen will fall from its current price range of $3. 74/kg to $11. 70/kg to between $1. 60/kg and $5. 09/kg by 2050, citing higher-than-expected future costs for electrolyzers. "BNEF had in the past forecast steep declines in the price of green hydrogen, but … more than tripled its 2050 cost estimate, citing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...