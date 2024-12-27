The "Ukraine Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H1 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction industry in Ukraine to record a real growth of 21.7% in 2024, predominantly due to low base effects, following the annual growth of 26.7% in 2023 and the decline of 64.8% in 2022.

Over the year, the industry's growth will be supported by investment made as part of the recovery and reconstruction works, which aim to repair the damage created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine since 2022. Additionally, the industry's growth will also be supported by the 2024 budget, which includes a total expenditure of UAH3.4 trillion ($84.2 billion).

Of the total budget, UAH203.4 billion ($5 billion) has been allocated to the healthcare sector, UAH179.1 billion ($4.4 billion) to the education sector, UAH13.6 billion ($336.7 million) to the science sector, UAH10.2 billion ($252.5 million) to the culture and media sector and UAH2.5 billion ($61.9 million) to digital transformation sector.

In March 2024, the European Union announced UAH2.1 trillion ($53 billion) of funding, as part of the Ukraine Facility Plan 2024-2027, to help the country recover from the damage caused by the war. Of this total, UAH1.4 trillion ($35 billion) will be provided in the form of soft loans, UAH226.2 billion ($5.6 billion) in the form of grants, UAH298.9 billion ($7.4 billion) as investments from investors through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and other international institutions, and UAH202 billion ($5 billion) as technical assistance to the government.

The war has significantly negatively affected the housing, transport, energy, commerce and industrial sectors. In December 2023, the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission, and the United Nations released the updated Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3) 2024-2027 plan, with a total investment of UAH19.6 trillion ($486 billion). Of this total, UAH605.9 billion ($15 billion) will be invested in 2024 for the recovery and reconstruction of hospitals, social housing and educational, water and waste facilities.

