Strictly Money Ltd: Strictly Money Launches Crowdcube Campaign, Inviting European Investors to Fuel its Growth Journey

LONDON, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Strictly Money Ltd, the London-based fintech, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube to invite European investors to fuel its next phase of growth. Crowdcube, Europe's largest private market investment platform, has powered success stories like Revolut, Qonto, and Monzo. Regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), Crowdcube provides a trusted and innovative platform for investors to participate in transformative ventures.

Strictly Money's primary objective with this campaign is to accelerate its growth, fuel product development, and expand its shareholder base. The funding will enable Strictly Money to launch its payment card and banking app in early 2025 and to strengthen its market presence in Scandinavia, the UK, and Ireland. The company plans to introduce hedge fund returns products, broadening investment options for consumers by the end of 2025.

Discover how you can be part of Strictly Money's growth journey by visiting our Crowdcube campaign at https://crowdcube.getstrictlymoney.com.

Will Povey, CEO and Co-Founder of Strictly Money, said: "At Strictly Money, our vision is to empower everyday investors with access to wealth-building tools and opportunities that were previously reserved for high-net-worth individuals. With this crowdfunding campaign, we aim to bring together a diverse community of investors who share our passion for financial innovation and inclusivity. This funding will not only help us launch our innovative debit card and app but also drive the development of new products that deliver real value to our users."

About Strictly Money:

Strictly Money is a UK-based financial technology company set to launch a debit card and a cutting-edge banking app in early 2025. The company aims to democratize access to high-performing hedge fund returns, providing innovative investment strategies and financial solutions tailored to investors, savers, and entrepreneurs. Strictly Money's mission is to open up premium investment opportunities traditionally limited to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). For more information, visit https://strictly-money.com.

For media inquiries contact:

Mary Prendergast

Email: ir@getstrictlymoney.com

Important Notice:



Investing in startups and early-stage businesses involves risks, including illiquidity, lack of dividends, loss of investment and dilution. It should be done only as part of a diversified portfolio. Crowdcube is targeted exclusively at investors who are sufficiently sophisticated to understand these risks and make their own investment decisions. Please read the full Risk Warning on Crowdcube's website before deciding to invest.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2588210/Strictly_Money_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strictly-money-launches-crowdcube-campaign-inviting-european-investors-to-fuel-its-growth-journey-302339702.html