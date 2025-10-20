Investa Markets LTD: Investa Launches Second Crowdcube Raise Following Record-Breaking 2024 Campaign

Investa Launches Second Crowdcube Raise Following Record-Breaking 2024 Campaign

- UK fintech invites investors to join next growth phase as it enhances accessibility and streamlines options trading experience -

London - Investa, the UK's first zero-commission options trading app (other fees may apply), will open early access to its second Crowdcube fundraise on Monday, 20th October .



The company's previous Crowdcube campaign in 2024 was overfunded by 220% and attracted almost 500 investors, making it the most participated-in UK fintech raise on the European equity crowdfunding platform that year. Investa hit its funding target within four hours and closed the round six days early. Investa now aims to raise at least £1 million in this second round as it continues to make options trading more transparent, accessible, and easier to navigate for retail UK investors.





Funds raised during this second round will enable Investa to:

Launch the app for Android

Scale customer acquisition

Develop additional trading infrastructure

Build the most intuitive options trading app on the UK market

Empower more investors to help shape access to options trading

Strengthen operations to support growing demand following the successful iOS launch





The Early Access Launchgoes live on Monday, 20th October. This gives both new and existing investors the opportunity to register their interest and indicate how much they'd like to invest in one of the UK's most exciting fintech startups. Those who register for the early access can participate in the Private Live round on Monday, 27th October and Tuesday, 28th October, giving them priority to invest ahead of the Public Live phase on Wednesday, 29th October, which is open to everyone.



Since its first fundraising round, Investa has rolled out its iOS app, which surpassed 1,000 downloads on its first day, has facilitated over 2,000 stock and options trades to date, and has opened access to more than 100,000 tradable options contracts. The company has also introduced Open Banking integration, which makes adding funds to an account much easier for users. Investa was also recently named a finalist in the Wealth category at the FF Awards.



"The support we received from the Crowdcube community last year was phenomenal," said Alec Beasley, Co-Founder and CEO of Investa. "It not only validated our mission to make options trading accessible to UK retail investors, but also highlighted that on-the-go traders want a level playing field; they want access to the same opportunities professionals have enjoyed for years. We're delivering that access through an intuitive, zero-commission mobile app. With this next crowdfunding campaign, we're building on our momentum and aim to create the best options trading app in the market."



"Investa's 2024 fundraise was really well supported," said Matt Cooper, Co-CEO of Crowdcube. "The team's commitment to opening up options trading to private individuals and retail investors in the UK clearly resonated. It's always exciting for us to support companies that are focused on financial inclusion and opening up new pathways for retail investors to participate in different asset classes."





For more information, visit the Investa page on Crowdcube





About Investa

Investa has built the UK's first zero-commission options trading app for on-the-go traders. Founded by ex-Citi options brokers who understand the challenges faced by non-US investors and developed by the co-founder of Freetrade (Ian Fuller), Investa aims to level the playing field for private investors by providing an accessible way to trade both stocks and options.



What makes Investa different from other trading apps?

The platform has been designed specifically with options traders in mind and removes the jargon, complex options chains, and commissions to deliver an intuitive and straightforward trading experience. Unlike traditional platforms, Investa focuses on clarity and accessibility:

Zero commission (other fees apply)

Cash accounts only, with no margin

Jargon-free terminology and simplified "options cards" that aim to strip away complexity

An intuitive interface that has been designed for the on-the-go trader





Investa is a trading name of Investa Markets Ltd, which is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1008437). In this capacity, it is permitted to perform the reception and transmission of orders. Investa does not provide investment advice. Individuals should seek advice from a suitably licensed and independent professional advisor.?





Visit the website for more information: https://www.investa.co.uk/

Download the app here.

Disclaimer: Capital at risk. All investments carry a varying degree of risk and it's important you understand the nature of these. The value of your investments can go up or down and you may get back less than your original investment. Options are complex products and not suitable for all investors. Please review Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Optionsprior to engaging in options trading. Fees may apply.