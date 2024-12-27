Saudi Arabia's Biggest Budget Airline flyadeal Appoints Bookme as Key Travel Partner

Pakistan's leading digital travel platform Bookme has become the first and only Pakistani platform to integrate flyadeal, Saudi Arabia's fast-growing low-cost airline, into its system as the carrier prepares to launch flights from Pakistan to Riyadh and Jeddah.

Aligned with Bookme's partnership with the Saudi Tourism Authority, this integration offers affordable flight options and a seamless booking experience for flights to Saudi Arabia and inside the Kingdom, using both local and international payment channels.

Passengers can book domestic services within Saudi Arabia as well as the new Pakistan route flights beginning 2nd February 2025 using transactions in Pakistani Rupees to avoid foreign transaction fees.

This move will benefit both the Pakistani travellers and expatriates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, enhancing their convenience and affordability. flyadeal is known for its value for money, everyday low fares.

Faizan Aslam, CEO of Bookme, said: "By integrating flyadeal, we continue our mission to simplify travel for Pakistanis heading to Saudi Arabia. This is also part of our commitment to Saudi Vision 2030, as we expand our partnerships across the Kingdom. flyadeal's entry into Pakistan with new flights starting soon is a great news for travellers and we look forward to being close partners with flyadeal in their success story out of Pakistan."

Steven Greenway, flyadeal Chief Executive Officer, said: "flyadeal is delighted to welcome Bookme as a key travel partner in Pakistan, a market where there's huge demand for travel to Saudi Arabia and within the Kingdom. Our new Karachi flights serving Jeddah and Riyadh are a stepping stone for further planned expansion in Pakistan."

Bookme's vast reach and local payment options make travel between the two countries more cost-effective and streamlined. Click here to explore tickets to and within Saudi Arabia in Pakistani Rupees. The inventory is available on Bookme.pk, its app, partner platforms, and Bookme.sa.

Operating from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, flyadeal serves almost 30 domestic and international year-round and seasonal destinations in the Kingdom, Europe, Middle East and North Africa. Significant international expansion is planned in 2025 with Pakistan being the airline's first market in South Asia.

flyadeal's extensive domestic network covers 16 destinations. Aside from its three Saudi gateway cities, flyadeal serves Abha, Al Bahah, Al Hofuf, Bisha, Gizan, Hail, Madinah, Neom, Qassim, Tabuk, and Taif, with Najran and Yanbu being added to the network from 1 January 2025.

About Bookme:

Bookme is Pakistan's first and largest all-digital travel and ticketing platform, serving over 14 million users. With integrations across 20+ banks, fintech platforms, and super apps, it offers a wide range of travel, entertainment, and ticketing services. Now expanding into the Saudi market with www.bookme.sa For more information, visit www.bookme.pk.

About flyadeal:

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Since day one, over 30 million passengers have flown with flyadeal.

