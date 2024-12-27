Product combines fish-skin grafts and silicone for soft-tissue repair

Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration and protection, today announced the availability of SurgiClose® Silicone, which combines a fish-skin graft and silicone backing for efficient treatment of surgical and trauma wounds.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241227975454/en/

SurgiClose® Silicone (Photo: Business Wire)

SurgiClose® Silicone is a part of the SurgiClose® product family, which is intact fish-skin intended for the management of trauma wounds and surgical wounds in the operating room. The new product is available in two variations, SurgiClose® Silicone Adhesive with borders that overlap the fish-skin underneath and SurgiClose® Silicone Standard with non-overlapping borders.

"Applying Kerecis fish-skin to a surgical or trauma wound is a multi-step process that often requires supporting products such as sutures, staples, surgical tapes, contact layers, and wound-dressings. The new SurgiClose® Silicone product combines the fish-skin with a silicone-contact layer and thus eliminates the need for one of the supporting products. This makes the workflow in the surgical theater simpler and more cost effective," said Fertram Sigurjonsson, Kerecis Founder and CEO.

About Kerecis

Kerecis, founded by Fertram Sigurjonsson, develops fish skin and fatty acid products for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration, and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish-skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity, and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies show that Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competitors. Kerecis is the only global manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish-skin and is the fastest growing company in the U.S. biologics skin market. Products include SurgiBind®/SuriClose®, GraftGuide®, MariGen®, and Shield for various medical applications. Committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Kerecis uses sustainable Icelandic fish processed with renewable energy. Kerecis is a part of Coloplast, a leading supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241227975454/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Agency

(952) 697 5220