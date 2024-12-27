Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (TSX: GFR) ("Greenfire" or the "Issuer") today announced that it has commenced a change of control offer (the "Change of Control Offer") relating to its outstanding 12.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2028 (CUSIP Nos. 39525U AA5; C41263 AA9) (the "Notes") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Notice of Change of Control and Offer to Purchase dated December 27, 2024 (the "Offer to Purchase").

On December 23, 2024, Waterous Energy Fund Corp. announced it had acquired shares to increase its interest in the Issuer to 56.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer (the "Acquisition").

Under the terms of the indenture governing the Notes, the Acquisition is deemed a Change of Control, and the Issuer is required to make the Change of Control Offer within 10 days following such Change of Control. The consideration for each US$1,000 principal amount of Notes tendered and not withdrawn, pursuant to the Change of Control Offer, subject to proration, will be US$1,010 (101% of the principal amount thereof), plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date the notes are purchased by the Issuer.

The Change of Control Offer commences on December 27, 2024 and expires at 5:00 pm, New York City time, on February 19, 2025 (such time and date as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date"). Holders may withdraw their notes at any time prior to 5:00 pm on February 20, 2025 (such time and date as the same may be extended, the "Withdrawal Deadline"). The Issuer currently expects to purchase any Notes validly tendered by the Expiration Date, and not withdrawn by the Withdrawal Deadline, on February 24, 2025.

The Depositary for the Change of Control Offer is The Bank of New York Mellon and can be contacted at (615) 381-1655. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and other related documents may be obtained from the Issuer by contacting investors@greenfireres.com.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to purchase, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, the Notes.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The Change of Control Offer is being made only through, and subject to the terms and conditions set forth in, the Offer to Purchase and related materials.

None of the Issuer, the Depositary or any affiliate of any of them makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders of the Notes should tender Notes in response to the Change of Control Offer. The Issuer makes no recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should tender their Notes into the Change of Control Offer. Holders of the Notes should consult their own advisors with respect to such decision. Each holder of the Notes must decide whether to tender Notes and, if tendering, the amount of Notes to tender. Holders of the Notes are urged to review carefully all information contained or incorporated by reference in the Offer to Purchase and related materials before any decision is made with respect to the tender offer.

