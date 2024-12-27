Labor Smart, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) Announces Acquisition of Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company, a Legendary Extreme Sports Lifestyle Brand

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC), a leader in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution, is proud to announce the acquisition of Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company from Illumination Brands, an Alberta Corporation.

Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company is an iconic, independent lifestyle brand renowned for its premium energy beverages and unwavering dedication to extreme sports and adventure culture. This acquisition represents a major milestone in Labor Smart's strategic growth plan, expanding its portfolio into the high-energy beverage market while honoring the legacy of a brand synonymous with adrenaline-fueled excitement and peak performance.

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the agreement, Labor Smart has acquired Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company from Illumination Brands in exchange for 400,000,000 shares of LTNC. Go Fast will operate as a standalone subsidiary of LTNC, with Samantha Brown remaining as President of Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company. As part of this transaction, Michael Holley, Co-CEO of LTNC, has voluntarily returned 500,000,000 of his personally held LTNC shares to the company treasury. This strategic action ensures the acquisition is a non-dilutive event for LTNC shareholders, further reinforcing the company's commitment to shareholder value.

About Go Fast Energy

Founded in 1996 in Denver, Colorado, Go Fast Sports and Beverage Company began as a premium athletic clothing brand tailored for skydivers. By 2001, the company launched its first energy drink, the "OG," pioneering a preservative-free, high-performance beverage crafted by athletes, for athletes. Go Fast Energy quickly gained recognition for its exceptional quality, offering energy drinks free from high-fructose corn syrup and aspartame-a hallmark of the brand's commitment to health-conscious performance.

Beyond its product line, Go Fast Energy has become a cultural icon, captivating audiences worldwide through adrenaline-pumping events and record-breaking stunts. From the world-famous GO FAST! Jet Pack Flight to the Human Slingshot and the World's Smallest Parachute Jump, the brand embodies its ethos: Never slow, GO FAST!

With a history of global expansion spanning Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, LTNC aims to revitalize Go Fast Energy's legacy, reconnecting the brand with its loyal base and introducing its unique lifestyle to new markets. The acquisition marks a fresh chapter in Go Fast Energy's journey, one that will amplify its global footprint and ignite new levels of passion for its high-performance products.

Leadership Perspectives

Brad Wyatt, Co-CEO of LTNC, shared his excitement about the acquisition:

"Go Fast Energy represents an exciting addition to Labor Smart's growing portfolio of innovative brands. Their dedication to creating high-quality, performance-driven products perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering exceptional experiences to consumers. Together, we'll reignite global enthusiasm for Go Fast Energy and build on its powerful connection with adventurers and athletes worldwide."

Tom Zarro, Co-CEO of LTNC, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition:

"This acquisition underscores Labor Smart's commitment to diversification and growth within the beverage industry. Go Fast Energy is more than a product; it's a lifestyle and a movement. We're committed to expanding its reach while preserving the authenticity and passion that have driven its success for decades."

Samantha Brown, a Colorado native, athlete, and Navy veteran from Arvada, Colorado, will continue leading Go Fast as its President. Her leadership ensures the brand remains true to its roots while embarking on an exciting new phase of growth under LTNC.

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. specializes in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution across multiple industries. With a growing portfolio of subsidiaries, including Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC, and Elevate Health & Wellness Nutraceuticals, LTNC is dedicated to delivering premium products and innovative solutions that enhance the lives of its customers.

For more information about Labor Smart, Inc., please visit www.lockdin.com.

Contact Information

Labor Smart, Inc.

125 S. King Street, Suite 2A #2922

Jackson, WY 83001-2922

United States

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, projections, and assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Labor Smart assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

