Lifetime Products Names Clearfield Distribution Center in Tribute to Former CEO the Late Richard Hendrickson

Lifetime Products proudly announced today that its Clearfield distribution center, building N9, has been officially named in honor of the late Richard Hendrickson during a private ceremony earlier this fall. The dedication ceremony, held at the newly renamed Richard D. Hendrickson Lifetime Distribution Center, was attended by Hendrickson's family, Lifetime leadership, and numerous employees who gathered to celebrate his lasting impact on the company.

Richard Hendrickson led Lifetime Products as CEO and President during a transformative period of growth and innovation. Under his leadership, the company expanded its product lines, manufacturing capabilities, and global reach while maintaining its core values of quality, community, and customer focus.

"This dedication is a testament to Richard Hendrickson's remarkable vision and unwavering commitment to Lifetime Products," said BJ Haacke, CEO of Lifetime Products. "Naming this building after Richard is fitting for so many reasons. Richard was the driving force behind this state-of-the-art distribution center. His foresight during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to secure materials, ensuring the project was completed on time and within budget despite the challenges of the era. When Richard oversaw the construction, he emphasized two key elements: the foundation and the roof. He wanted to ensure they were strong and durable, providing a reliable structure that would serve us for many years to come."

"Richard Hendrickson's leadership set a standard of excellence that continues to guide us today," added Vince Rhoton, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. "His vision and determination not only shaped the creation of this distribution center but also left an enduring mark on Lifetime Products' culture. This building stands as a testament to his ability to overcome challenges, inspire innovation, and build a foundation for our company's future."

The Clearfield distribution center plays a crucial role in Lifetime's operations, serving as a hub for product distribution across the globe. The building, located at 325 S 775 W, Clearfield, UT 84015, spans just under 670,000 square feet. Naming the facility after Hendrickson symbolizes the company's gratitude for his contributions, honors his enduring legacy, and commemorates his memory.

During the event, members of Hendrickson's family shared their appreciation for the recognition and reflected on his passion for Lifetime Products and its employees. "This is a meaningful tribute to a man who loved this company and the people who make it great," said a family representative.

About Lifetime Products

Established in 1986, Lifetime Products, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Clearfield, Utah. Starting in the owner's backyard, Lifetime Products began by building a better basketball system. Today, Lifetime is the world's leading manufacturer of residential basketball hoops, polyethylene folding tables, and chairs. With other offerings from outdoor sheds and composters to playsets, kayaks, and coolers, Lifetime continues to develop innovative products sold in more than 120 countries around the globe. For more information about Lifetime Products, visit www.lifetime.com.

###





SOURCE: Lifetime Products

