Electric Royalties Ltd: Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Offering Document

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated December 27, 2024 (the "A&R Offering Document") in connection with its previously announced brokered "best-efforts" private placement of up to 22,222,223 units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to approximately $4 million (the "Offering") led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Each Unit is priced at C$0.18 and will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.25 per Warrant Share for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

The terms of the Offering have been amended to provide that the Offering is subject to, and will not proceed without, the receipt by the Company of a minimum of $1,500,000 in gross proceeds (the "Minimum Offering Proceeds") from the Offering. The imposition of such Minimum Offering Proceeds requirement is to ensure that the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (defined below) will be available for the Offering. The other terms of the Offering remain substantially unchanged.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada (other than Québec residents) and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Because the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Offering is now expected to close on or about January 9, 2025, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The A&R Offering Document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.electricroyalties.com. Prospective investors should read the A&R Offering Document before making an investment decision.

About Electric Royalties Ltd.

Electric Royalties is a royalty company established to take advantage of the demand for a wide range of commodities (lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper) that will benefit from the drive toward electrification of a variety of consumer products: cars, rechargeable batteries, large scale energy storage, renewable energy generation and other applications.

Electric vehicle sales, battery production capacity and renewable energy generation are slated to increase significantly over the next several years and with it, the demand for these targeted commodities. This creates a unique opportunity to invest in and acquire royalties over the mines and projects that will supply the materials needed to fuel the electric revolution.

Electric Royalties has a growing portfolio of 41 royalties in lithium, vanadium, manganese, tin, graphite, cobalt, nickel, zinc and copper across the world. The Company is focused predominantly on acquiring royalties on advanced stage and operating projects to build a diversified portfolio located in jurisdictions with low geopolitical risk, which offers investors exposure to the clean energy transition via the underlying commodities required to rebuild the global infrastructure over the next several decades toward a decarbonized global economy.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the closing date of the Offering, the acceptance of the TSXV, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

