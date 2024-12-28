Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2024) - This Christmas season, PIFster Inc, a leader in connecting donors with local charities, is celebrating the second anniversary of its groundbreaking Pay It Forward app. This innovative platform has redefined charitable giving, enabling individuals to make a significant impact with micro-donations as small as $1 per month.





Max Dollarhide, two-time recipient of the PIFster community's donation. PIFster aided in transporting the family to Cincinnati for Max's life-saving heart surgery. Support a different cause EVERY month with PIFster.

In just two years, PIFster has empowered hundreds of individuals to support 24 vetted local charities, creating a ripple effect of positive change in communities. The app's unique approach allows users to nominate, vote on, and champion the causes they care about most, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

"Veteran owned and operated PIFster is more than just an app; it's a movement," said Shashana Kaplan, CEO of PIFster Inc. "Our platform embodies the spirit of service and sacrifice, and has shown that small contributions, when combined, can lead to substantial and lasting change. For example, PIFster recently helped 7 year-old Max Dollarhide and his family travel to Cincinnati for life-saving heart surgery. In a moving and heartfelt thank you video posted to the PIFster YouTube channel, his mother shared, 'It's a really big deal for us... We are so, so grateful for all the help that we've gotten. It's been incredibly expensive... Without your help, we would not have gotten here.' We are proud to celebrate this milestone and look forward to continuing to empower individuals to make a difference, with a special focus on supporting our veterans and first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting our communities."

PIFster's success can be attributed to its user-friendly interface, diverse selection of vetted charities, and commitment to transparency and community engagement. By providing a platform for micro-donations, PIFster has made charitable giving accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial means. With PIFster, every dollar counts, and every contribution makes a difference.

As PIFster embarks on its third year, the company remains dedicated to expanding its reach and empowering more individuals to support the causes they care about. By fostering a culture of giving and community involvement, PIFster is transforming the landscape of charitable giving and creating a brighter future for all.

Join the PIFster Movement

Learn more at PIFster.org, then register on the web app and become part of a community dedicated to making a difference, one dollar at a time. Together, we can Pay It Forward and continue to support unsung heroes and make a real difference in the world.





PIFster founders, Shashana Kaplan & Chris Conlee, with a loving, cleft-lip bull terrier rescued from euthanasia. Every life counts!

About PIFster Inc

Discover unsung heroes! PIFster, the Pay It Forward app, connects donors with vetted local charities making a real difference.

