Introducing RAW@AI: Transforming Risk Management with Artificial Intelligence

The RAW@AI suite includes several powerful tools, each tailored to meet the diverse needs of risk professionals. The primary assistant, RAW@AI, offers expert guidance on methodologies, risk identification, and quantitative risk analysis. It is designed to promote decision-centric risk management (RM2), enabling users to approach risks from a business decision-making perspective and apply quantitative methods to real-world challenges.

Complementing the primary assistant, the Risk Policy Generator ensures that risk policies are aligned with organizational objectives and compliant with ISO31000 and COSO ERM standards. This tool integrates policies into existing business processes, making risk management a critical component of decision-making.

The Risk Description Generator aids in crafting detailed risk descriptions for reports and business cases, ensuring they reflect actual loss events and identify root causes. Meanwhile, the Risk Mitigation Generator helps users brainstorm effective mitigation strategies by breaking down risks into potential root causes and exploring real-life case studies.

Additionally, the Identify Risks tool leverages AI to pinpoint relevant risks based on the context, industry, and location. Trained on over 200 lectures from Risk Awareness Week and more than 1000 articles from RISK-ACADEMY, these models represent the pinnacle of AI- driven risk identification.

"RAW@AI represents a significant leap forward in how risk management is approached," said Alex Sidorenko, CEO of Risk Academy Ltd. "By harnessing the power of AI, we are empowering professionals to make more informed decisions, ultimately leading to better outcomes for their organizations."

Risk Academy Ltd continues to challenge conventional risk management methods, offering innovative solutions that integrate risk analysis into decision-making, planning, and performance management. The launch of RAW@AI underscores the company's commitment to advancing the field of risk management through cutting-edge technology and evidence-based practices.





AI models are based on RAW2024 materials, which was named the winner in the nomination FERMA Training and Education Platform of the Year 2024

About Risk Academy Ltd

Risk Awareness Week is an annual event that brings together global experts and professionals to discuss cutting-edge approaches in risk management. The event focuses on practical, evidence-based techniques, highlighting the latest insights from probability theory, decision science, and neuroscience. Unlike traditional risk management conferences, Risk Awareness Week challenges conventional methods like risk matrices and heatmaps, promoting more advanced and effective strategies for integrating risk analysis into decision-making, planning, and performance management. It's a unique opportunity for participants to gain actionable knowledge and network with thought leaders in the field.

