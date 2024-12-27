Anzeige
Samstag, 28.12.2024
Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten: Beobachten Sie diese Aktie jetzt!
PR Newswire
27.12.2024 22:00 Uhr
CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "CCSC") (Nasdaq: CCTG), a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Kung Lok Chiu, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, commented, "The first six months of fiscal year 2025 has been a remarkable period of growth for our Company. We are proud to report a 22.9% increase in revenue compared to the same period last year, while our gross margin remained stable despite a net loss of $0.74 million in a challenging environment. Furthermore, in January 2024, we successfully completed our initial public offering (IPO) and got listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CCTG". Building on the momentum, we launched a plan in May 2024 to establish a new supply chain management center in Serbia, Central Europe. Once completed, this center will serve as the headquarter of our supply chain operations in Europe to support our operations across the region. As of the date of the report, we have acquired the land plot for our new center and expect to complete this project by the fourth quarter of 2025. Looking forward, we plan to strategically focus on further expanding into high-growth industries, such as new energy, robotics, and medical technologies. By continuing to invest in research and development, we aim to deliver innovative and cost-effective products that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We are committed to delivering high-quality products to our customers and generating long-term value for our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased by 22.9% to $9.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $7.5 million for the same period of last year.

  • Gross profit increased by 20.5% to $2.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $2.3 million for the same period of last year.

  • Gross profit margin was 29.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 30.4% for the same period of last year.

  • Net loss was $0.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $0.4 million for the same period of last year.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue

Total revenue was $9.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, which increased by 22.9% from $7.5 million for the same period of last year.

The following table sets forth revenue by interconnect products:



For the six months ended September 30,



Change




2024



%



2023



%



Amount



%




(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)


Cable and wire harness


$

8,604,502




93.3 %



$

6,887,303




91.8 %



$

1,717,199




24.9 %


Connectors



613,957




6.7 %




616,217




8.2 %




(2,260)




(0.4) %


Total


$

9,218,459




100.0 %



$

7,503,520




100.0 %



$

1,714,939




22.9 %


Revenue generated from cables and wire harnesses increased by 24.9%, to $8.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $6.9 million for the same period of last year. Revenue generated from connectors remained essentially unchanged compared to the same period last year.

The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the increase in sales volume and partially offset by the decrease in the average selling price of products. The increase in demand was mainly due to that customers had utilized their inventories previously purchased and increased their orders accordingly.

The following table sets forth the disaggregation of revenue by regions:



For the six months ended September 30,



Change




2024



%



2023



%



Amount



%




(Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars)


Europe


$

5,626,272




61.0 %



$

4,336,284




57.8 %



$

1,289,988




29.7 %


Asia



2,736,289




29.7 %




2,388,511




31.8 %




347,778




14.6 %


Americas



855,847




9.3 %




778,725




10.4 %




77,122




9.9 %


Other regions



51




0.0 %




-




0.0 %




51




0.0 %


Total


$

9,218,459




100 %



$

7,503,520




100 %



$

1,714,939




22.9 %


Revenue generated from Europe increased by 29.7%, to $5.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $4.3 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase of sales in Denmark of $1.0 million and Bulgaria of $0.2 million.

Revenue generated from Asia increased by 14.6%, to $2.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $2.4 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to sales increases in Hong Kong, China of $0.1 million, and sales increases in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, of $0.2 million.

Revenue generated from the Americas increased by 9.9%, to $0.9 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $0.8 million for the same period of last year. The increase was primarily due to sales increases in Northern America of $0.08 million.

Revenue from other regions was mainly derived from Australia.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 23.9%, to $6.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $5.2 million for the same period of last year, which was in line with the increase of the total revenue.

Inventory costs amounted to $4.4 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $3.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase of inventory costs was primarily due to a 47.5% increase in the total sales volume and a 13.6% decrease in the inventory cost per unit.

Labor costs amounted to $1.5 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1.2 million for the same period of last year. The increase of labor costs was primarily due to the increase in production volume as a result of an increase in sales volume.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit increased by 20.5%, to $2.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $2.3 million for the same period of last year.

Gross profit margin was 29.8% for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared with 30.4% for the same period of last year. The gross profit margin was basically consistent with the same period of 2023. The Company recruited more workers to cope with the increased sales volume, and the increased labor costs eroded profits, resulting in a decrease in gross profit margin.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 38.5%, to $3.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $2.6 million for the same period of last year. The expense increase was mainly due to the increases in the selling expenses of $0.3 million, inclusive of $0.2 million in costs relating to market development and expansion to ASEAN market, and general and administrative expenses of $0.7 million, inclusive of $0.6 million in agent and professional fees for expenses related to compliance requirements as a public company following the IPO in the U.S..

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) decreased by $0.8 million, to other expenses of $0.1 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from other income of $0.6 million for the same period of last year, primarily due to the decrease in foreign exchange gain.

Income tax benefit

Income tax benefit increased by 170.7%, to $0.2 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from $0.1 million for the same period of last year, which was due to the loss of CCSC Technology Group for the six months ended September 30, 2024.

Net (Loss)/Income

Net income decreased by 280.0%, to net loss of $0.7 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, from net income of $0.4 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted (Loss)/Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.06 for the six months ended September 30, 2024, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

About CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, is a Hong Kong -based company that engages in the sale, design and manufacturing of interconnect products. The Company specializes in customized interconnect products, including connectors, cables and wire harnesses that are used for a range of applications in a diversified set of industries, including industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The Company produces both OEM ("original equipment manufacturer") and ODM ("original design manufacture") interconnect products for manufacturing companies that produce end products, as well as electronic manufacturing services ("EMS") companies that procure and assemble products on behalf of such manufacturing companies. The Company has a diversified global customer base located in more than 25 countries throughout Asia, Europe and the Americas. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.ccsc-interconnect.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed Offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue", or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
 Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)





As of September 30,
2024



As of March 31,
2024




(Unaudited)




Assets







Current assets:







Cash


$

3,789,806


$

5,525,430

Restricted cash



209,622



209,317

Accounts receivable



3,256,687



2,750,214

Inventories



1,967,824



2,023,456

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,737,454



1,474,405

Total current assets



10,961,393



11,982,822








Non-current assets:







Property, plant and equipment, net



681,342



198,901

Intangible asset, net



103,768



38,183

Operating right-of-use assets, net



1,441,593



1,659,297

Finance lease right-of-use asset



15,915



17,788

Deferred tax assets, net



488,190



287,394

Other non-current assets



3,733,073



3,753,646

Total non-current assets



6,463,881



5,955,209

TOTAL ASSETS


$

17,425,274


$

17,938,031








Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

2,567,890


$

2,175,974

Advance from customers



151,594



207,293

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



1,333,630



1,523,843

Taxes payable



27,248



24,974

Operating lease liabilities - current



517,985



506,061

Finance lease liabilities - current



4,682



4,454

Total current liabilities



4,603,029



4,442,599








Non-current liabilities:







Operating lease liabilities - non current



961,965



1,184,056

Finance lease liabilities - non current



11,739



13,709

Total non - current liabilities



973,704



1,197,765

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

5,576,733


$

5,640,364








Commitments and Contingencies



-



-








Shareholders' equity







Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 495,000,000 shares authorized,
6,581,250 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024*



3,291



3,291

Class B ordinary shares, par value of US$0.0005 per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized,
5,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024*



2,500



2,500

Additional paid-in capital



4,855,795



4,855,795

Statutory reserve



813,235



813,235

Retained earnings



7,747,463



8,491,783

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,573,743)



(1,868,937)

Total shareholders' equity



11,848,541



12,297,667

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


$

17,425,274


$

17,938,031

*Retrospectively reflect the changes in class of shares effective on September 10, 2024

CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)




For the six months ended September 30,



2024

2023

Net revenue


$

9,218,459


$

7,503,520

Cost of revenue



(6,470,715)



(5,223,159)

Gross profit



2,747,744



2,280,361








Operating expenses:







Selling expenses



(752,926)



(473,636)

General and administrative expenses



(2,468,416)



(1,753,179)

Research and development expenses



(332,155)



(338,038)

Total operating expenses



(3,553,497)



(2,564,853)








Loss from operations



(805,753)



(284,492)








Other (expenses)/income:







Other non-operating (expenses)/income, net



(34,766)



51,628

Government subsidies



138,845



-

Foreign currency exchange (losses)/gains



(241,996)



539,844

Financial and interest expenses, net



7,530



35,783

Total other (expenses)/income



(130,387)



627,255








(Loss)/income before income tax expense



(936,140)



342,763

Income tax benefit



191,820



70,851

Net (loss)/income



(744,320)



413,614








Other comprehensive income/(loss)







Foreign currency translation adjustment



295,194



(636,978)

Total comprehensive loss


$

(449,126)


$

(223,364)








(Loss)/earnings per share







Basic and Diluted


$

(0.06)


$

0.04








Weighted average number of ordinary shares







Basic and Diluted



11,581,250



10,000,000

CCSC TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amount in U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)




For the six months ended

September 30,



2024


2023

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









Net (loss)/income


$

(744,320)



$

413,614


Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Inventories write-down



108,257




73,643


Depreciation and amortization



108,167




114,208


Amortization of right-of-use asset



259,582




251,865


Loss from disposal of fixed assets



1,497




595


Deferred tax benefits



(191,820)




(79,198)


Foreign currency exchange losses/(gains)



189,653




(539,844)


Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable



(479,077)




(47,683)


Inventories



(10,449)




164,072


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(221,742)




(223,354)


Other non-current assets



54,925




-


Accounts payable



336,256




418,473


Advance from customers



(56,965)




(60,075)


Taxes payable



1,453




(4,408)


Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



(223,442)




(39,341)


Operating lease liabilities



(250,801)




(244,763)


Financing lease liabilities



(2,208)




-


Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities



(1,121,034)




197,804











CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment



(44,006)




(52,025)


Purchase of land



(539,513)




-


Purchase of intangible asset



(83,346)




(19,217)


Net cash used in investing activities



(666,865)




(71,242)











CASH FLOWS FORM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Repayments of long-term bank loans



-




(39,817)


Payment for deferred initial public offering costs



-




(366,094)


Capital contribution by shareholder



-




5,000


Net cash used in financing activities



-




(400,911)











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash



52,580




(63,670)











Net change in cash and restricted cash



(1,735,319)




(338,019)


Cash and restricted cash, beginning of the year



5,734,747




7,717,615


Cash and restricted cash, end of the year


$

3,999,428



$

7,379,596











SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:









Cash paid for income tax


$

-



$

(39,402)


Cash paid for interest


$

-



$

(228)


Cash paid for operating lease


$

(287,263)



$

(288,667)


SOURCE CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited

© 2024 PR Newswire
