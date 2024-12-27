FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
52 Weeks Ended
52 Weeks Ended
September 28, 2024
September 30, 2023
RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES
$
144,805
$
136,238
PACKAGE STORE SALES
40,497
35,187
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,693
1,857
RENTAL INCOME
1,105
951
OTHER REVENUES
221
163
TOTAL REVENUES
$
188,321
$
174,396
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$
3,356
$
3,999
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
BASIC AND DILUTED
$
$1.81
$
$2.15
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.