FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.







































(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































52 Weeks Ended

52 Weeks Ended













September 28, 2024

September 30, 2023



























RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 144,805

$ 136,238



PACKAGE STORE SALES



40,497



35,187



FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES

1,693



1,857



RENTAL INCOME



1,105



951



OTHER REVENUES



221



163



TOTAL REVENUES

$ 188,321

$ 174,396



























NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO













FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ 3,356

$ 3,999



























NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE















BASIC AND DILUTED

$ $1.81

$ $2.15



























SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.