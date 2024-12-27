Anzeige
FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.: Flanigan's Reports Earnings

Finanznachrichten News

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2024. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 52 weeks ended September 30, 2023.




















(in thousands, except per share amounts)




















52 Weeks Ended


52 Weeks Ended








September 28, 2024


September 30, 2023















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

144,805


$

136,238



PACKAGE STORE SALES



40,497



35,187



FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES


1,693



1,857



RENTAL INCOME



1,105



951



OTHER REVENUES



221



163



TOTAL REVENUES


$

188,321


$

174,396















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO








FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$

3,356


$

3,999















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE









BASIC AND DILUTED


$

$1.81


$

$2.15














SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

© 2024 PR Newswire
