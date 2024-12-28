Anzeige
Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten: Beobachten Sie diese Aktie jetzt!
28.12.2024 13:14 Uhr
BULTUM TECHNOLOGIES: Establishing Its African Headquarters in Ethiopia, Creating Employment Opportunities for Local Communities

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2024 / BULTUM TECHNOLOGIES (hereafter referred to as BTT) believes that the era of rapid mobile internet development across African nations has arrived. To seize this opportunity, BTT has established its African headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia. The company transforms the cost of purchased traffic from internet companies into income for real local users.

BTT is a global internet promotion company. Its flagship platform, the BTT APP, utilizes advanced cloud storage technology to provide internet companies with substantial real downloads, enhancing their rankings and visibility across major app markets.

Through advanced cloud storage technology, BTT enables internet companies to gain large numbers of genuine users. With a distributed network of members worldwide contributing their IP addresses and device IDs, the BTT APP facilitates the downloading of promoted apps. Using protocol transmission technology, these downloads are recognized as valid by app markets, which rapidly improves the app's rankings in the marketplace.internet companies.

Senior executives at BTT have stated that Africa's relatively low labor costs are a key reason for the company's optimism about the African market. Additionally, Ethiopia's stable political and economic environment makes it an ideal entry point for BTT's expansion into Africa.

Contact Information

BULTUM TECHNOLOGIES (BTT)
Website: https://bttwork.com/
Contact Information:+44 7510635775

Address:

United Kingdom (London): Part 5th & 6th Floors, The XYZ Building2 Hardman Boulevard, Spinningfields, Manchester, M3 3AZ
India (Mumbai): Sahar Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400069
Spain (Barcelona): Avenida Diagonal 131, Barcelona, 08018
Ethiopia (Addis Ababa): Addis Ababa , Around Bole behind to Slam City Mall

SOURCE: BULTUM TECHNOLOGIES (BTT)



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
