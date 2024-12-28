Anzeige
Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten: Beobachten Sie diese Aktie jetzt!
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval 
28-Dec-2024 / 13:28 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval 
DATE: December 27, 2024 
 
Reference: Public disclosure of Türkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 06.06.2024 and 02.08.2024 
 
With the related public disclosure, It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, 
on its meeting held on June 6, 2024, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue subject to market conditions, for the 
green and/or sustainable bond, subordinated debts and/or other form of debts, that can be included in the equity 
calculation debt instrument issuance (Including issuance of bonds can be included in the calculation of the equity and/ 
or subordinated debts) transactions up to USUSD2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign 
currency, with different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined in accordance 
with market conditions at the time of issuance, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public 
offering, and the relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board 
("CMB") on August 02, 2024. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the numbered 2024/59 that the above-mentioned 
application has been approved by the CMB. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Green/Sustainable Debt Instrument Issuance CMB Approval 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 367463 
EQS News ID:  2058549 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2058549&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2024 08:29 ET (13:29 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
