New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 28, 2024) - A recent survey was conducted by BedroomZZ and Houszed.com, which unveiled a surprising link between bedroom color and sleep quality among 2,674 respondents across the United States. Conducted between November and December 2024, the study highlights how aesthetic choices in the bedroom can significantly influence sleep duration and quality.

Sarah-Jane Reid, Founder of bedroomzz.com and Houszed.com, commented on the survey findings: "This survey highlights how much our environment can affect our well-being. It's fascinating to see how something as simple as color can impact sleep. If you're struggling with sleep, consider repainting your room."

Reid added a controversial yet positive note: "While some may find it surprising, changing your bedroom color might be the easiest way to improve your sleep. Don't underestimate the power of a fresh coat of paint to make a real difference."

The data is based on research undertaken by bedroomzz.com and Houszed.com of website visitors during November and December 2024 and included 2,674 respondents, which were taken from users across both sites.

The websites have existed since 2015 and have over 1 million visitors per year. The websites are focused on providing expert advice and inspiration for enhancing home environments, particularly bedrooms, to improve lifestyle and well- being.

Bedroomzz.com is a website designed to provide clear and practical information about bedrooms. It covers topics such as furniture, storage solutions, design tips, and how to create a comfortable sleeping environment. The aim is to help visitors make informed decisions when planning, decorating, or improving their bedrooms.

