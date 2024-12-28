Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 28.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten: Beobachten Sie diese Aktie jetzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hahi Market: Hashi Market Flagship Store Opens on 5th Avenue With a Grand Celebration of Japanese Culture and Cuisine

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESSWIRE / December 28, 2024 / On December 22, 2024, Hashi Market proudly opened the doors to its flagship store at 330 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001, in a grand ceremony blending tradition, culture, and culinary excellence. The event celebrated the brand's mission to bring authentic Japanese flavors and experiences to both local and international customers at one of the most iconic locations in the world.

The opening ceremony began with a red daruma eye-painting ritual, symbolizing Hashi Market's aspirations and good fortune for the future. A ribbon-cutting ceremony followed, led by distinguished guests including Masayuki Yamada, Chairman & CEO of Uoriki Company, and Nagao Hiroki, CEO of New Pan Hokkaido Co., Ltd.

In his welcoming remarks, Justin Lin, Marketing Director of Hashi Market, emphasized the significance of the flagship store's launch:
"With established stores across several U.S. states, Takayama International plans further expansion across North America. The opening of this flagship store solidifies the company's commitment to delivering high-quality Japanese products and experiences, now realized at one of the world's most iconic addresses. Our goal: to bring the most authentic Japanese experience to our consumers and bridge the culture from Japan to the United States."

Adding his voice to the celebration, Nagao Hiroki, CEO of New Pan Hokkaido Co., Ltd, shared his enthusiasm:
"We import all the fresh ingredients from Hokkaido, Japan - very fresh, I guarantee! Our goal is to ensure that everyone has the option to choose affordable and fresh food from Japan."

The day's highlight was the live tuna-cutting performance, where skilled chefs showcased the intricate artistry of Japanese culinary traditions. Guests and influencers were mesmerized, with many stating it was their first time witnessing such an event. Following the performance, the freshly prepared tuna was offered for tasting, earning rave reviews from attendees who praised its unparalleled freshness and flavor.

After the ceremony, hundreds of guests explored the store and experienced its offerings. Hashi Market is dedicated to providing freshly made bento and sushi prepared daily by skilled chefs using premium ingredients flown in directly from Japan. Customers can enjoy restaurant-quality meals at affordable prices, making it a standout destination for Japanese food lovers.

The flagship location also features two sister brands:

  • Fujiissa, which specializes in premium Japanese matcha drinks and ice cream.

  • Tokyo Kuma, a lifestyle brand offering trendy and practical Japanese fashion and household items.

Located on 5th Avenue, Hashi Market is positioned to serve a global audience. This premier location welcomes not only local New Yorkers but also international visitors eager to experience authentic Japanese products and culture.

The grand opening marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for Takayama International Inc., which plans to expand Hashi Market's footprint across North America, sharing the richness of Japanese cuisine and culture with an ever-growing audience.

Contact Information

Hashi Market
info@hashimarket.com
646-598-9777

.

SOURCE: Hahi Market



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.