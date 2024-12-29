Aspen, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2024) - Oliwia Biela PR, a trailblazer in public relations and event management, proudly announces its dynamic global expansion. Building on its robust presence across major U.S. cities like New York City, Miami and Los Angeles, the firm now extends its reach to Aspen and international clients worldwide, welcoming partnerships in every country.





Oliwia Biela ( Szczekot ) and Cygalle Dias at New York Fashion week



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/235437_1.jpg

Since its inception in 2020, Oliwia Biela PR has carved out a leading role through its unparalleled PR and brand development services. The agency enjoys trusted collaborations with over 800 prestigious publications, ensuring that every brand captures the attention it deserves. The company's offerings transcend standard PR practices, featuring cutting-edge tools for TV channels and robust social media growth strategies. Additionally, they bring unmatched expertise in event planning and advertising, with exclusive billboard placements in landmark locations such as Times Square, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Houston, Palm Beach, and Miami.





Oliwia Biela ( Szczekot ) courtesy of Alex Kurkovas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9718/235437_2.jpg

Oliwia Biela PR is a master in brand building, brand awareness creation, and algorithm development. By employing innovative strategies, they guarantee every brand not only reaches a wide audience but engages with them meaningfully. This focused approach to modern marketing and public relations distinguishes us as a top choice for businesses striving for excellence.

Their comprehensive marketing and advertising services include orchestrating top-tier photoshoots and delivering exceptional management for marquee events like Fashion Week.

About the Visionary: Oliwia Biela (Szczekot)

Oliwia Biela is a multifaceted and creative powerhouse, originating from Poland and honed in Hamburg, Germany. Her academic pursuits at the University of Hamburg and University of Hagen laid a strong foundation in communication that drives her PR prowess. In 2016, she took a bold leap to New York City to dazzle the art world with her abstract creations, showcased in galleries across the U.S. and at Art Basel Miami. Her background in social economics and psychology complements her business ventures, leading to the successful foundation of Oliwia Biela PR. Moreover, Oliwia is a recognized lifestyle influencer and a prolific writer for entrepreneur.com, Medium, and her lifestyle blog "How to Get the Bubbles."

For businesses seeking to amplify their brand footprint and connect with global audiences, Oliwia Biela PR is a strategic partner for unrivaled public relations and marketing outcomes.

Oliwia Biela PR elevates brands on a global stage. The innovative solutions and personalized strategies are there to guide brands and individuals to unprecedented success.

Get in touch:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/235437

SOURCE: Oliwia Biela PR