Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2024) - Crown88, Singapore's largest online gaming platform since 2010, is pleased to announce the renewal of its successful partnership with Taiwanese influencer, "Avis 小哥哥艾理", for the year 2025. The collaboration, which began in 2024, has seen tremendous success, and both parties are excited to continue working together on new and innovative projects in the coming year.

CROWN 88

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/234908_0c098075a4c14b56_001full.jpg

Avis, renowned for his engaging content and viral videos, has become a key figure in Crown88's influencer marketing strategy. With a strong following among fans across Asia, his charismatic personality and relatable content have resonated with Crown88's diverse customer base. As the face of Crown88's 2024 campaigns, Avis played a pivotal role in promoting the platform's gaming experience and engaging with both new and existing players.

"We are very glad to have Avis back on board with us as a main partner for the year 2025," said Malcolm Lau, Public Relations Director at Crown88. "His creative influence and strong fan base have made a significant impact on our brand, and we're excited for the upcoming events and videos that we will be working on together for both of our brands."

Looking ahead, Crown88 plans to collaborate with Avis on a series of exciting new videos and promotional events. The renewed partnership promises to bring even more engaging content to fans and gaming enthusiasts, further strengthening Crown88's presence in the online gaming community.

The Crown88 brand is committed to delivering high-quality gaming experiences, and with the continued partnership with Avis, the company looks forward to even greater success in 2025.

About Crown88: Established in 2010 in Southeast Asia, Crown88 has swiftly evolved into a leading online entertainment platform. Recognized as a multinational company, Crown88 continues to expand its footprint across Southeast Asia and globally, including recent operations in Australia.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234908

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC