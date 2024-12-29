Babcock Ranch, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2024) - CamJon Travel, a leading travel consultancy specializing in Virgin Voyages cruises, is thrilled to announce an exciting enhancement to its rewards program. In January 2025, all cruises booked through CamJon Travel will earn travelers an additional 2025 CamJon Travel rewards points. This offer is in addition to the already enticing benefits of the CamJon Travel Rewards program, designed to enrich every aspect of the travel experience.





CamJon Travel consults exclusively for Virgin Voyages.

Members of the CamJon Travel Rewards program can look forward to a journey filled with exclusive perks, significant savings, and unforgettable adventures. Points are earned on every booking, including cruises, excursions, travel protection, flights, and hotels. These points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, such as gift cards, trip enhancements, and more, with new prizes being added regularly.

"Our rewards program is crafted to offer our clients not just travel, but a comprehensive experience that begins with planning and extends to the memories they cherish," said Cameron DeJong, Chief Strategist of CamJon Travel. "The additional points for January bookings are our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers and welcoming new travelers to the CamJon family."

The CamJon Travel Rewards program also offers exclusive promotions and deals available only to members, along with bonus point opportunities through referrals and special events like Virtual Sailor Nights. Whether a seasoned traveler or a newcomer, the program is designed to make every journey more rewarding.

With points that never expire as long as the account remains active, and the ability to earn retroactive points for past referrals and bookings, CamJon Travel Rewards is committed to providing a rewarding experience for all its members. Sign up today and embark on a sea of possibilities with CamJon Travel.





Sailors can enjoy exciting events such as Scarlet Night on their Virgin Voyages cruise.

About CamJon Travel

CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. We leverage our extensive firsthand experience and Gold Tier First Mate status to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits, ensuring a superior and unforgettable sailing adventure.

