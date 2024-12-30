Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - An engaging travel and culture series of China's Greater Bay Area returns this December with its second season, streaming worldwide on YouTube and Italy's TV7. Co-produced by Guangdong Radio and Television (GRT) and the Center for International Cultural Communication of China International Communications Group (CICC), the series showcases the rich cultural diversity of the Greater Bay Area. The latest episode of Soaring Guangdong takes viewers beyond urban landscapes to explore the traditional heart of rural China.

In "From City Lights to Countryside Vibes: A Journey to LianMa Village," host Anzelika Smirnova visits the picturesque Lianma Village, immersing herself in the time-honored art of rice wine making. The episode reveals the meticulous, labor-intensive process that has been passed down through generations. Following tradition, the villagers continue to use pure mountain spring water and local rice, maintaining the authentic taste that has made their wine increasingly sought after.

Through intimate encounters with village residents, Anzelika experiences the warmth of rural hospitality, sharing stories with locals over cups of homemade rice wine. The cameras capture candid moments of village life, revealing how the community's welcoming spirit and strong cultural identity have remained unchanged despite growing outside interest in their traditional products.

Most notably, the episode highlights an encouraging trend: young people returning to their ancestral village. As demand for authentic rice wine grows, these younger villagers are finding innovative ways to preserve their heritage while creating sustainable livelihoods.

"Soaring Guangdong" aims to promote cross-cultural understanding by showcasing the region's rapid development and its commitment to preserving its cultural roots. Through stunning cinematography and thoughtful storytelling, the series reveals how this once-quiet village is finding a sustainable path to prosperity while preserving its cultural essence. The latest episode offers an inspiring glimpse into rural China's evolution, where tradition and innovation create new possibilities for the future.

