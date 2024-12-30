Anzeige
Montag, 30.12.2024
Macht Trump Krypto wieder groß? Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
30.12.2024 07:06 Uhr
MOVA Tech: MOVA launches Innovative products in Turkey.

ISTANBUL, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart-home brand DREAME's sub-brand MOVA has announced the launch of new products in Turkey under the slogan "Move on, ventures await." Targeting younger generations, MOVA is expanding its market presence across North America, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East.

MOVA is debuting five products in Turkey: the S20 Ultra, E30 Ultra, S10 Plus, S10, and M1, each featuring cutting-edge technology and design to maximize user convenience and efficiency.


S20 Ultra - MOVA's representative product

It delivering exceptional cleaning power with features such as a Twin Rubber Brush, VibroTurbo Mopping System, and RoboSwing Mopping Technology. It boasts an impressive 8300Pa suction power* and a 60°C hot water* mop self-cleaning function for a superior cleaning performance. The S20 Ultra also integrates a smart cleaning strategy, which includes Main Brush & Intelligent Mop Lifting, Advanced Route Planning, and App Control for easy, customized operation. In terms of maintenance, it offers Auto-Empty, Mop Self-Cleaning and Drying with Hot Air, as well as Auto-Solution Refilling, Auto-Water Refilling, and optional Auto-Refilling and Draining.

E30 Ultra - MOVA's Best-Seller

The E30 Ultra is a top-seller, known for its powerful 7,000Pa Vormax suction*, coupled with the DualBoost 2.0 system that enables up to 75 days of hands-free operation. It also features Smart Carpet Cleaning technology and a new DuoScrub Mopping System with RoboSwing Mopping Technology for a thorough and efficient clean. The E30 Ultra is equipped with 10.5mm Mop Lifting, Obstacle Avoidance, and offers Flexible App Control and Voice Assistant Integration (compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant), making it both intelligent and easy to use.

MOVA S10 Plus & S10 - Unleash the Power of Cleaning

With 7,000Pa suction, the S10 easily picks up food crumbs, litter, and pet hair, transitioning smoothly from hard floors to carpets. It features the VibroTurbo Mopping System, RoboSwing Mopping Technology, and Auto-Empty into a 4L E12 Dust Bag (S10Plus only), offering a customized cleaning approach for carpets and minimal effort for a healthier home.

MOVA M1 - Compact Design, Efficient Cleaning

The 7.6cm slim height and 32.5cm diameter let the M1 glide easily under furniture, reaching hidden dust. It offers 4,500Pa suction, SoF LiDAR Laser Navigation, App Control, and a Vacuum-Mop Combo, ensuring effective cleaning in tight spaces with multiple sensors for enhanced performance.

(*The data comes from Dreame Lab. Actual performance may vary depending on the real world environment and usage)

MOVA's Global Expansion and Innovation

MOVA is now available in over 30 countries, with its entry into Turkey marking a key step in its global growth. The brand focuses on smart home technology, expanding the future of home appliances through continuous innovation in design and technology. MOVA's new products are available on Trendyol (https://www.trendyol.com/magaza/mova-robotik-resmi-magazasi-m-961193?sst=0), with more details on social media.

  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/movaturkiye/
  • Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562065722625)
  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuCMVppFEVDWm4fgcfzlkKw

MOVA has decided to implement a 3-year warranty policy for selected models in all markets starting from early 2025. For robotic vacuum cleaners, the applicable model is E30 Ultra, with other new models to follow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2586614/image_5011492_13213745.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mova-launches-innovative-products-in-turkey-302338198.html

