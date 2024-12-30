Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of VIX (VIXCO) on December 30, 2024. The VIX/USDT trading pair (https://www.lbank.com/trade/vix_usdt) will be available to users of LBank Exchange by then.





The digital payment landscape has seen rapid evolution, yet many traditional systems continue to face significant challenges, particularly in markets like South Korea. One key issue is the "tri-party system," where merchants are restricted from choosing their preferred card payment providers, and face delays in receiving sales proceeds. These inefficiencies hinder business operations and limit growth potential. VIXCO, a blockchain-based digital marketing platform, was created to address these problems by offering an innovative solution that connects contactless ordering and payments with the VIXCO token. The platform aims to not only enhance the payment experience for merchants and consumers but also to foster deeper community ties, creating an ecosystem that supports both local businesses and their customers.

VIXCO: Revolutionizing Local Payments and Digital Marketing with Blockchain Technology

The VIXCO project is built on the concept of decentralization and blockchain technology to solve the pain points in South Korea's card payment system. The project introduces blockchain-based POS terminals, kiosks, and VIXPAY services, which allow stores to efficiently manage payments, track sales, and receive immediate funds. Unlike traditional systems that involve intermediaries and result in delayed payments, VIXCO offers a seamless solution that speeds up transactions and removes barriers. With VIXCO, merchants can maintain close ties with their local communities while running a sustainable business model, benefiting from lower transaction fees, improved transparency, and access to real-time settlement of proceeds. This innovative approach also strengthens businesses' relationships with their customers, offering new ways to engage and retain them.

VIXCO's business model is built on a sustainable, community-driven ecosystem that leverages blockchain technology to create value for both merchants and consumers. Central to this is the VIXCO Point Token Reward system, where 1% of the payment value made through the VIXPAY service is distributed as VIXCO Points, benefiting both stores (0.6%) and customers (0.4%). These points can be used for future transactions or converted into VIXCO tokens, driving liquidity and participation within the ecosystem. Merchants can also utilize these tokens for marketing, promotions, and other expenses, further enriching the platform. The digital marketing system enhances this by enabling merchants to analyze customer purchase behaviors and create personalized campaigns, all while ensuring data security via blockchain. VIXCO's community-connected hyperlocal approach strengthens local economies by fostering inter-store cooperation and rewarding customers for loyalty across multiple merchants. This is exemplified by initiatives like the church donation kiosks in South Korea, which connect businesses and religious institutions for mutual benefit. VIXCO's global expansion is facilitated through its Super Node and Working Node structure, enabling cross-border transactions and membership services, with VIXCO tokens staked in these nodes to ensure transaction stability. Overall, VIXCO's business model integrates digital payments, marketing, and community engagement to create a scalable, secure, and sustainable platform for local and global growth.

Based on its community-centered ecosystem and security-focused blockchain layer, VIXCO has developed comprehensive payment solutions covering POS Terminal, Digital Marketing System and VIXPAY Payment System. Central to this ecosystem are the VIXCO Blockchain POS Terminals and kiosks, which are integrated into the VIXCO Working Node. These terminals are equipped with wallets that enable both merchants and customers to earn and pay with VIXCO Point tokens, serving as a crucial point of connection between stores and consumers. The blockchain-powered POS and kiosk systems provide a seamless and secure way to process payments, track rewards, and engage customers in real-time. Additionally, VIXCO's digital marketing system leverages these terminals and cloud-based POS solutions to offer differentiated, hyperlocal marketing opportunities. Stores can use the system to create targeted advertising campaigns, and local businesses can earn fees by displaying advertisements on the kiosks. This dynamic marketing platform allows for more effective, area-specific promotions, benefiting both merchants and the local community. Furthermore, the VIXPAY payment system, also built on blockchain, facilitates a smooth and convenient process for customers to accumulate and pay with VIXCO Point tokens via a mobile app. This integrated solution creates an environment where customers can easily earn rewards and use them at participating merchants, enhancing customer engagement while driving further adoption of the VIXCO ecosystem.

VIX Tokenomics

The VIXCO Token (VIX) is at the heart of the ecosystem, functioning as a utility token that powers payments, digital marketing, and community engagement on the platform. Issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, VIXCO Tokens can be used for transactions within the platform, providing liquidity and driving value for users. The tokenomics of VIX are designed to ensure the sustainable growth of the platform, with 33% of the total supply allocated to the payment reserve, 17% to eco-rewards, and a portion reserved for operations, partnerships, and marketing efforts. VIXCO tokens are also used to stake in "Working Nodes," where they act as collateral to ensure transaction stability and earn commission revenue, which is then distributed among stakeholders based on their token holdings. With a total supply of 2 billion tokens, the VIXCO ecosystem is designed to encourage participation, increase token value, and create a thriving, community-driven economy. This system allows VIXCO to expand globally, establishing Super Nodes and Working Nodes across various countries, facilitating cross-border transactions, and enabling global membership rewards, further driving the adoption and value of the VIXCO Token.

